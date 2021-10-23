2022 GMC Sierra release date, price, specs, payload, MPG, and towing for the redesigned truck

GMC likes to say it makes the most technologically advanced and luxurious trucks on the market. But for a while now, its Sierra pickup has been lacking in one major area: a luxurious, high-tech interior.

Now, the GMC Sierra (and its sister truck, the Chevrolet Silverado) are both getting big updates for 2022. “It’s not a traditional mid-cycle refresh,” GMC spokesperson Chad Lyons tells Inverse. “It’s not just design but features and tech updates too.”

The new 2022 Sierra is gaining two new trim levels, the off-road-focused AT4X and a new top trim called Denali Ultimate. GMC says it’s the most luxurious pickup in its class, and they might be right. With huge new screens — a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 13.4-inch infotainment touchscreen — coming to all trim levels (except the very base work truck), new GMC Sierra buyers are in for a totally new experience.

Here’s everything else you need to know about the new 2022 GMC Sierra, from the release date to price and gas mileage, and a rundown of the new trims.

What is the 2022 GMC Sierra release date?

GMC

The new Sierra should begin arriving at dealers in the first quarter of 2022.

What is the 2022 GMC Sierra price?

Base pricing for each trim breaks down like this:

Sierra Pro (work truck): $32,495

SLE: $43895

Elevation: $45,495

SLT: $50,895

AT4: $60,995

Denali: $61,295

AT4X: $74,995

Denali Ultimate: $80

How much does a used 2022 GMC Sierra cost?

There aren’t any new Sierras out yet, so we won’t know this for a while. However, given the current chip shortages, pricing on used trucks has remained very strong simply because there aren’t many new trucks to go around.

What are the 2022 GMC Sierra trim levels?

GMC

The new Tundra comes in five trim levels, with trucks gaining more luxury and tech features as you climb up the ranks:

Sierra Pro

SLE

Elevation

SLT

AT4

Denali

AT4X

Denali Ultimate

The Sierra Pro is the work truck, but every other trim sees significant updates. The new 13.4-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital cluster are standard on SLE and above, and built-in Google powers the infotainment screen. The new infotainment experience includes Google Maps, Google Assistant, and the Google Play store.

AT4 and AT4X are off-road trims, while Denali and Denali Ultimate are focused on luxury and tech features.

What does the redesigned interior in the 2022 GMC Sierra look like?

GMC

The entire interior of nearly all Sierra trims has been reworked. In addition to the 13.4-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital cluster, there’s a new electronic shift control in the center console (on all trucks with bucket seats) that replaces the old column shifter. The trailer brake control also moves up to the center console (just behind the shifter) in an interesting move.

There’s a redesigned center console with a clever wireless phone charger behind the shifter that’s easy to access but also stays out of the way.

GMC says there are new premium materials used on all trim levels and the higher trims, especially Denali Ultimate, have really been revamped. In years past, the interior was the weakest part of this truck. No longer.

What are the 2022 GMC Sierra engine options?

There are several, depending on which trim you get. The Denali Ultimate includes the 6.2L V8 or the 3.0L straight-6 Duramax Diesel. Also available are the 2.7L turbo four-cylinder and a 5.3L V8.

How much horsepower and torque does the 2022 GMC Sierra have?

This varies based on engine.

The 2.7L turbocharged four-cylinder sees torque increase by more than 20 percent from the current version, going to 310 hp and 420 lb-ft. It gets an 8-speed automatic, while all the other engine options are mated with a 10-speed automatic.

The 5.3L V8 makes 355 hp and 383 lb-ft.

The 6.2L V8 makes 420 hp and 460 lb-ft.

The 3.0L inline-6 makes 277 hp and 460 lb-ft.

GMC

What’s the 2022 GMC Sierra’s fuel economy?

We don’t know yet. Official EPA ratings of Sierra’s various powertrains should be released closer to the launch of the vehicle in 2022.

How big is the 2022 GMC Sierra fuel tank?

The regular cab truck has a 28.3-gallon fuel capacity, but most double- and crew-cab models that most folks will buy have a 24-gallon tank. 2WD and diesel models will have a 22-gallon tank.

How big is the 2022 GMC Sierra’s truck bed?

There are short, standard, and long-box options depending on which model you get.

Crew Cab:

Short Box: 5.75-foot

Standard Box: 6.5-foot

Double Cab is only available with the standard 6.5-foot

Regular cab is available with the 6.5-foot standard box or an 8-foot long box.

GMC

What is the 2022 GMC Sierra’s max towing and payload?

Max towing numbers vary significantly depending on the exact configuration of a truck, with cab, bed size, engine, and more affecting the numbers.

With the appropriate setup (crew cab, 3.0L diesel, 2WD, and short box with the max towing package) the GMC Sierra can tow an impressive 13,100 pounds. The lowest max towing configuration is 8,500 pounds. Check with GMC for maximum towing on your preferred configuration.

Like with towing, maximum payload (the combined weight of all passengers, cargo, equipment, and trailer weight on the truck itself) varies significantly. The lowest payload is 1,390 pounds on the AT4 standard box crew cab, while the regular cab 2WD standard box can handle 2,240 pounds.

A new GCW Alert feature uses engine torque to determine when the Sierra might be overloaded and can alert the driver to this potentially dangerous situation.

What are the 2022 GMC Sierra’s axle ratios?

There are several different options:

3.23 (5.3L, 6.2L, and 3.0L)

3.42 (2.7L, 5.3L with the max trailering package (NHT), and 6.2L w/ NHT)

3.73 (3.0L w/ NHT)

What safety features does the 2022 GMC Sierra have?

GMC is including a number of standard safety features as part of its GMC Pro Safety suite:

Forward collision alert

Automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection

Blind-spot monitoring with lane change alert

Following distance indicator

Automatic high beams

And a number of trailering-specific features are available to be optioned as well including towing-capable versions of:

Blind-zone alert that accounts for the length of the trailer when changing lanes

Adaptive cruise control that is able to account for the extra weight of a trailer when adapting its speed.

Also available is GM’s hands-free Super Cruise driving function, with new functionality that allows for automatic, hands-free lane changes and hands-free trailering (though without the lane change functionality).

What is Super Cruise in the 2022 GMC Sierra?

Super Cruise uses on-board sensors to determine the truck’s position in the roadway, then matches that position to an existing lidar scan of the world. With all that data, the truck can steer itself down the road while the driver merely has to watch and pay attention to the road to make sure nothing too weird happens that they might need to intervene for.

It’s not “self-driving” but is instead an advanced SAE Level 2 semi-autonomous advanced driver-assist system.

Super Cruise is standard on the Denali Ultimate, and an option on Denali. It includes a three-year subscription to functionality and can be used on more than 200,000 miles of limited-access roadway in the US and Canada. Post-subscription pricing will be announced at a later date.

GMC

What warranty does the 2022 GMC Sierra have?

The new Sierra has GMC’s standard 3-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, with an additional 5-year/60K warranty covering powertrain components.

How can I buy the 2022 GMC Sierra?

The new GMC Sierra can be reserved now on GMC’s website or by contacting your local GMC dealer.