“She’s Playing The Long Game.” Daredevil’s Best New Character Takes on Kingpin.

Genneya Walton is staying mum on her future in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, but her Daredevil: Born Again character is not to be underestimated. Walton plays BB Urich in the new Disney+ series, a revival of Netflix’s original Daredevil. The character was created specifically for the series, but she’s crucial to Born Again. She’s carrying the torch for her uncle Ben Urich (Vondie Curtis-Hall), a doomed reporter determined to unmask corruption in New York City. In Daredevil’s first season, he’s murdered by New York’s Kingpin, Wilson Fisk — and though Fisk seemed to get away with the act, Born Again positions BB as Ben’s successor... and avenger.

“She’s definitely carrying the torch and trying to finish what her uncle couldn’t,” Walton tells Inverse of BB. Born Again introduces her as the host of her own man-on-the-street newsreel, The BB Report. She falls in quickly with Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), and with his right-hand man, Daniel Blake (Michael Gandolfini), as Fisk becomes mayor of New York — and though it seems like he’s is using her to further his anti-vigilante agenda, BB later reveals that she’s playing “the long game” to take the Kingpin down.

BB is acutely “aware of the powers that she’s up against and the risks that she’s taking,” Walton says. “Despite that, she knows the importance of the truth being out there regardless of the consequences.”

As we see in Born Again’s finale, the consequences of crossing Fisk remain steep. BB will have her work cut out for her in Season 2, but until the series returns in 2026, we’ll have to wait to see what she does next. Walton sits down with Inverse to unpack BB’s dangerous relationship with Daniel, Born Again’s brutal final episodes, and the chances of a larger MCU crossover.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Wilson Fisk might have finally met his match with BB: “She’s playing the long game.” Marvel Studios

Were you cast in Daredevil before the show’s creative overhaul or after the fact?

Before.

Did your character change a lot through the transition?

I wouldn’t say so. I think I just had a little bit more time to sit with the character, understand her more, since I had more time than originally allotted. But I think they always had a strong idea of where they wanted her to go.

I’ve heard the audition process for Born Again was secretive. Michael Gandolfini told me that he had dummy sides, and he was like, “I don’t know who this character is. I don’t know where we’re going with this.” Was it the same for you?

Yeah. I met with casting afterwards, and I asked what that was about, because it was just a small character description blurb. One of the audition scenes, I guess they took it from a TV show. It was very just like “I’m going to do this with what I have, but I’m not really sure what’s going on exactly.” Fortunately, it worked out.

Michael also went long on last week’s episode, where Daniel and BB kind of confront each other at Fisk’s party. He called BB a true hero for being so brave and willing to call out Fisk’s corruption in such mixed company.

I’m flattered that he said that. [Laughs] And honestly, I agree: I find her level of integrity and sacrifice very admirable. She shared a quote with Daniel from her uncle about “speaking truth to power,” because she’s aware of the powers that she’s up against, and the risks that she’s taking. Despite that, she knows the importance of the truth being out there regardless of the consequences. So I’m like, “You go, girl.” She’s playing the long game, truly. She’s definitely carrying the torch and trying to finish what her uncle couldn’t.

BB’s relationship with Daniel Blake, Fisk’s right-hand man, gets more complex by the minute. Marvel Studios

We don’t see much of BB in the finale this week, but there is a scene where her ally, the Commissioner, gets his head squished by Fisk. That affects her directly because he was going to help take Fisk down.

Yeah, they did him dirty. He is such a great character. And [Michael Gaston] is so wonderful to work with. We had a scene [in Episode 8] that was so special to do, just knowing the importance and weight of that. And he was so great to work alongside, to make that happen, so shout-out to him.

It was so fun watching him perform, because the character himself is so fearless with Fisk.

He was telling it like it is, straight to Fisk’s face. Fisk needs more people talking to him like that.

Hopefully BB one day can do the same, but for now she has to smile and say “Sure, Mr. Fisk! Whatever you say!” I’m sure that takes a toll.

It’s been interesting trying to find the level of “OK, we definitely do want to keep a secret.” Am I going to do a little bit of something that might lead someone to think “Oh, wait, maybe she actually does know what’s going on?” Trying to figure out that balance of whether or not I was going to show any of that at all, I think it worked out.

I think she’s a rat, essentially. She’s been able to infiltrate the exact system that she’s trying to take down, so it was very fun being able to play both sides to that. She’s… I don’t want to say “a manipulator,” because that has a very negative connotation… but she does what she needs to do to get the information she wants. And Daniel is a great source. [Laughs]

Even with one less ally in Commissioner Gallo, BB is still keen to take down Fisk. Marvel Studios

I find that relationship so fascinating, and really almost dangerous. With someone like Daniel, who weaponizes his naïveté, it’s like “I know I’m using you, but how aware are you that you’re also using me?”

Michael and I have talked a lot about that, and we’ve spoken about it with Dario [Scardapane]. I feel like it is a mutual understanding. He’s probably in it for something else, but we both benefit from each other. They’re using me to get the word out to the younger crowds and the people of New York, and I’m getting the information that I want by being close as well. I think we’ve just got to see how that pans out and if there’s a breaking point to that, you know?

In the finale, Daniel does kinda go full Fisk. He’s getting in deep.

No, I know. We’re so fighting for two different things, and I feel like both of us are trying to convince the other one that we’re the one that’s right, yet we still have this relationship.

What is Michael’s process? Is he collaborative with you, talking through the scene?

It’s very collaborative with him. We will FaceTime if we’re not in the same city and discuss our scenes. “OK, we’ve read the scripts. What are you thinking with this? How do you think this is affecting either of us, and what are we showing? What are we not showing to each other?” When we’re doing our run-throughs on set, we’ll be like, “How do you feel?” He’ll present his ideas. I present mine. We have been very much on the same path ideawise, so it’s very easy for us to just go with it. We get along so well that it flows very nicely. So it’s a really fun, creative time working with him, and developing our characters’ relationship together.

Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead bring a collaborative vibe to the Daredevil set: “It makes everything so comfortable.” Marvel Studios

I’m sure [directors Justin] Benson and [Aaron] Moorhead bring a lot to that collaborative spirit as well.

They’re so much fun. You can tell that they really have such a passion and care for the project, and all of us really. Again, very collaborative and open. And the ideas that they bring — because they know so much about the show and the characters and are very invested in all of it — they’ll be like, “Maybe try this,” and it’s like, “Oh, I didn’t think of that. That’s awesome.” It’s just a constant back and forth of potential ways to present scenes, and what things mean.

In between takes, obviously there’s a lot of stuff happening. But they yell cut, and jokes are flying. They’re so funny. And it’s like, “Hold on, wait! I’m going to have to be sad in a second. A lot is happening. You’ve got to stop making me laugh.” They bring such a great energy to set. It makes everything so comfortable, and makes every day not really feel like a work day.

You’re shooting Season 2 right now. Is there anything you can tease about BB’s arc and her relationships moving forward?

There’s not really much I can say. I’m just very excited for everyone to be able to see how everyone’s stories continue to develop. That’s about all I can say.

Are your fingers crossed for a chance for BB to jump into the wider MCU?

That would be so cool. I had seen some people mention that The BB Report would fit well into the Spider-Man world. Hey, I don’t know. That’d be wonderful. My fingers are crossed. I’m manifesting. Can I make some calls? But Daredevil and Spider-Man together, I couldn’t even imagine what that would look like.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 is now streaming on Disney+.