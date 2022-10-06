Valve’s Steam Deck is a surprisingly capable handheld PC, but since it was introduced last year, the company has also touted how flexible it is — the handheld can act as a Linux desktop or even hook up to a TV if you have the right accessories. Today, Valve’s finally releasing its own official method to do the latter.

The $89.99 Steam Deck Docking Station, while definitely a little inelegant from a design perspective, adds extra ports and USB-C power so you can hook up your Steam Deck to just about any display or accessory, making the handheld that much more useful when you’re not gaming on the go.

Docking Station Specs

The Steam Deck Docking Station has plenty of USB ports, but only one HDMI port. Valve

3 USB-A 3.1 Gen 1

1 DisplayPort 1.4

1 Gigabit Ethernet

HDM1 2.0

To work, the docking station connects to your Steam Deck via a built-in USB-C cable, essentially running around the back of the Deck to plug into the USB-C port at the top. One look is enough to make anyone wish Valve had figured out a way to get the USB-C port on the bottom of the Deck like a Nintendo Switch, but like the rest of the handheld, this isn’t really about looks, it’s about capability. And with the number of ports included, it certainly seems capable.

The docking station will ship with the same fast-charging brick that came with the Steam Deck and the dock can technically work without external power. “The USB ports will have reduced throughput to conserve power,” Valve says, so you’ll just have slower USB ports if the charging brick isn’t plugged in.

The Steam Deck works just as readily as a Linux desktop if you hook it up to a monitor, mouse, and keyboard. Valve

A console alternative — While the Steam Deck works pretty well as a handheld, a lot of the requirements Valve made for a game to be “verified” for Steam Deck — like controller support — mean that it could work just as well next to your TV. Because Steam is for PC games first, you’re bound to find some titles that’ll be too awkward to play, but that’s when connecting up a keyboard and mouse comes in.

The Steam Deck is way more finicky than anything Sony, Microsoft, or Nintendo would ever sell you, but if you’re in a tinkering mindset, it’s more flexible than any other console too. Maybe not a master at any one thing, but solid in several categories.

An official docking station means using the Steam Deck in anything other than handheld form is that much easier. Just plug it in, connect up to power, link some controllers or mouse and keyboard, and you’re ready to go.

Valve imagines you’ll want to plug a lot of different accessories into your Steam Deck. Valve

Pre-order Details

The Steam Deck Docking Station is available to order today for $89. Current shipping estimates are around 1-2 weeks, but given how popular the Steam Deck was at launch, there’s a good chance that could become longer.

