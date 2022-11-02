This G-Shock and Mario collab is a retro watch done right

Gear
With Super Mario Bros. details everywhere, expect this limited edition Casio G-Shock to sell out fast.
G-Shock
There’s an undeniably cool old-school charm when it comes to Casio and G-Shock’s vintage digital watches. But add some Super Mario Bros. flavor to it and you’ve got an instant hit of nostalgia.
G-Shock
The G-Shock DW56000SMB-4 model is the perfect homage to everyone’s favorite plumber-turned-hero. It’s based on the DW5600 series, but sports that distinct shade of Mario red on the bezel and dial.