HyperX is making the wise choice to 3D print cat-shaped keycaps

HyperX is spicing up its gaming accessories with a new personalization program called HX3D. The brand is leveraging 3D printers from HP (its owner as of 2021) to create the accessories for HX3D, including various customizations for keyboards, headsets, and mice.

HyperX, which announced the program at CES 2023, plans on starting with a limited edition cat-shaped keycap, the HyperX Cozy Cat, before dropping additional keycaps and accessory types later in the year.

HX3D

The accessories HyperX plans to make for HX3D don’t look like total replacements for your existing controller or headset. Instead, they’re more custom elements that can wrap around or snap on, with a pretty wild amount of detail if HyperX’s preview video is anything to go on. Presumably, these customizations will work best with HyperX peripherals, but items like the custom keycaps might be able to work on other keyboards too. They’ll also be somewhat environmentally friendly — HyperX says that the Cozy Cat and all of its personalization products will be made from recycled powdered nylon.

Who could hate Cozy Cat? HyperX

While it’s hard to say just how customizable HX3D products will be, they’re at least a visual break from a product category that usually only runs in one of two speeds — garish and over the top or overly plain. Can you really deny the appeal of a cat-shaped key?

Controllers and Mice

It’s a nice Xbox controller, but for far less than you’d normally pay. HyperX

Besides touting its 3D-printing abilities, HyperX is also introducing new and improved controllers and mice for Xbox and PC. The HyperX Gladiate Clutch Enhanced wired controller is an Xbox controller with several of the premium features of an Xbox Elite controller without the exorbitant price. HyperX says the Gladiate Clutch will have dual trigger locks, remappable back buttons, and dual rumble motors for haptic feedback while you play. It’s wired, so not entirely convenient for someone who sits further away from their Xbox or screen, but for less than $100, it’s pretty great.

The Pulsefire Haste 2 mouse in black. HyperX The Pulsefire Haste 2 mouse in white. HyperX

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 wired and wireless gaming mice are lightweight — 53 grams for wired and 62 grams for wireless — and designed for competitive games. HyperX says the wired version of the Pulsefire Haste 2 is rated for 100 million clicks and provides “up to 8000Hz polling rates for quick and smooth cursor movements.” For the wireless Pulsefire Haste 2, HyperX says you can expect up to 100 hours of battery life.

Availability

The HyperX Cozy Cat keycap will be available for $19.99 from HyperX’s website starting in January 2023. The HyperX Gladiate Clutch Enhanced wired controller will be available in March for $34.99, while both versions of the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 will arrive in April for $59.99 and $79.99, respectively.