This solar-assisted electric speedboat is backed by a former Tesla exec

Gear
Blue Innovation Group’s R30 speedboat will cost you around $300,000.
Blue Innovations Group
Electric vehicles aren’t all about cars. For proof, just take a look at the R30 speedboat from Blue Innovations Group, a fully electric speedboat that’s gearing up for a bigger reveal at CES 2023.
Blue Innovations Group
Blue Innovations Group was founded by Tesla’s former head of global manufacturing John Vo. After spending more than six years there, Vo set his sights on revolutionizing the boating industry with EV technology.