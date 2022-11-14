Piranha Plant light

11 fun gifts under $25 for all the gamers in your life

Sure, a PS5 and Xbox Series X would be great, but you don’t need to spend your entire paycheck to show your gamer friends you care.

Super Mario Bros. / Urban Outfitters
Jackson Chen

Buying gifts for a gamer isn’t always the easiest when you’re on a budget. It may be a bit easier to nab big-ticket items like a Playstation 5 or Xbox Series X this year, or even the latest triple-A release, but they’re not cheap.

Instead, we’re advocating that you don’t shell out big bucks on a decent gift for your games-loving friends. In this economy, the thought counts double. So even those these sweet gift ideas are under $25, they’re worth more in our minds.

Moleskine Legend of Zelda Notebook
Amazon

Moleskin collaborated with Legend of Zelda for this 240-page notebook decked out in Hyrule design.

This Legend of Zelda-themed notebook is perfect for gamers who are equally fond of stationery. It’s a great way to keep track of any farming schedules or just for some regular ol’ note-taking.

Controller Gear Animal Crossing: New Horizons Socks
Amazon

These colorful socks pull from that Animal Crossing aesthetic perfectly.

Controller Gear’s officially-licensed Animal Crossing socks can add a nice splash of color and personality to your outfit. You could also just throw these on for a cozy day inside spent playing on your Nintendo Switch.

Pokémon Pixel Pins
Pokémon

The Eevee-lutions received the 8-bit treatment in this four-pack of pixelated pins.

Everybody loves a good pin. Whichever of the classic Eevee-lutions you go with, it’ll add a little bit of flare to your hat, backpack, or whatever else you want to pin it to.

Cable Guys' Sonic the Hedgehog Device Holder
Amazon

This Sonic figurine was designed to hold up both controllers and smartphones.

Little knick-knacks do a great job at adding a more personal touch to a battlestation. This Sonic the Hedgehog device holder can hold your phone, a tablet, or a controller — all while looking good.

Super Mario Piranha Plant Light
Urban Outfitters

The Piranha Plant Light is made of metal and plastic, and powered via USB cable.

Don’t worry, this Piranha Plant is actually on your side, providing some nice desk light in a nostalgic package.

Final Fantasy Moogle Pocket Mirror
Square Enix Store

This Moogle compact mirror is a fun way to make sure you always look on point.

If you want to touch up your makeup or check for something in your teeth, the Moogle Pocket Mirror is a discreet compact way to get that done. It just so happens to be in the form of everyone’s favorite Final Fantasy mascot.

Halo Mythos A Guide To The Story Of Halo
Amazon

Part deep dive, part art book, this comprehensive book is a great way to explore more of the deep lore of the Halo franchise.

This story and art book details the entire timeline of the Halo universe and will help any Halo nerd brush up on the franchise’s trivia. While it’s an official guide to the Halo story, it also includes 50 color paintings showing some never-before-seen parts of the Halo-verse.

Zak Designs Minecraft Torch Shaped Water Bottle
Amazon

This 22-oz travel water bottle is disguised as Minecraft torch and will keep you hydrated during long gaming sessions.

It’s important to stay hydrated for those inevitably long Minecraft sessions, so why not do it in style? The 22-oz bottle has a screw-on lid and is made of impact-resistant plastic.

Vault Boy Bobble Head
Amazon

The bobblehead for the iconic mascot of the Fallout series measures about six inches tall.

This Vault Boy bobblehead won’t actually increase your stats in real life, but it’s the perfect addition to any Fallout fan’s desk.

Kingdom Hearts X Tamagotchi
Tamagotchi

This collab for Tamagotchi's 20th anniversary lets you raise Sora or Kairi before unlocking more than 20 other characters.

Who can forget the iconic Tamagotchi toys from the 90s? Well, Tamagotchi has been collaborating with all your favorite series, including Kingdom Hearts for its 20th anniversary. This one costs a little extra due to proxy fees, but starts at around $20 if you can find it in Japan.

BASSTOP DIY Replacement Housing Shell for Nintendo Switch
BASSTOP

This DIY kit transforms your Nintendo Switch into the classic Gameboy Color design that we all loved.

If you’re willing to shell out a couple more bucks, you can gift out a DIY kit that replaces your Nintendo Switch’s housing with an atomic purple design reminiscent of an old Game Boy Color. These aren’t officially licensed by Nintendo, so make sure your giftee is comfortable with DIY projects.

