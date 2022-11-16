Gear

The 15 best early Black Friday Apple deals you don’t want to miss

These are some of the biggest discounts on devices like AirPods Pros 2, MacBooks, iPads, and more.

Raymond Wong

This is what you’ve all been waiting for: Black Friday deals on pricey Apple products, including solid discounts on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and more.

Sure, you can pay full price any time you want, but in this economy, every dollar saved is a dollar you can put toward something else, like your retirement savings. We know your time is precious, so let’s go straight to the deals — the lowest price we can find for each Apple item. You’re going to want to check out fast before they’re out of stock!

AirPods (3rd-gen)

Amazon

With a redesigned fit, terrific sound quality, spatial audio, and up to 5 hours of listening time per charge, AirPods 3 are hard to beat for non-ANC buds.

AirPods (2nd-gen)

Amazon

With up to 24 hours of battery life, AirPods (2nd generation) are a no-brainer for anyone who uses Apple devices. They just work.

AirPods Pro (2nd-gen)

Amazon

AirPods Pro (2nd-gen) are packed with new features, including 2x better active noise cancellation, longer battery life, built-in Find My support for the case, and a lanyard loop.

AirPods Max

Amazon

Easily at the top of the over-ear ANC headphone list. This deal saves you $100 on the AirPods Max.

Apple Watch Ultra

Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra is the biggest smartwatch Apple has ever made. It's also the toughest.

Apple Watch Series 8

Amazon

Apple's newest smartwatch model has a new temperature sensor, car crash detection, and watchOS 9 adds more advanced sleep tracking and a low-power mode for extended battery life.

Amazon

This is the larger version of the Apple Watch Series 8. Otherwise, the features are identical to the 41mm.

M1 MacBook Air

Amazon

The M1 MacBook Air is easily one of the best laptops ever made. Apple's M1 chip provides blazing fast performance and incredible battery life that lasts days. Yes, days.

M2 MacBook Air

Amazon

Not as sweet of a deal as the M1 MacBook Air, but the M2 MacBook Air with 512GB of storage is thinner, lighter, and has a larger 13.6-inch display that reaches to the edges.

14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro

Amazon

The M1 MacBook Pro has it all: a 120Hz Super Retina XDR display, M1 Pro chip performance, MagSafe charging, and most importantly, ports like HDMI and the SD card slot.

16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro

Amazon

The 16-inch version of the M1 MacBook Pro is the same machine, but with a larger display and longer-lasting battery life. Also, $400 off is a steal.

iPad Air (5th-gen)

Amazon

Why do you need the M1 chip in an iPad Air? Why not? The 5th-gen iPad supports Apple Pencil 2, the Magic Keyboard, and comes in five colors.

M2 iPad Pro (11-inch)

Amazon

The M2 iPad Pros got a minor upgrade this year, mostly in the form of the faster M2 chip.

iPad mini (6th-gen)

Amazon

No update for the iPad mini this year, but you do get a nice $40 savings.

MagSafe Duo charger

Amazon

The best way to charge an iPhone with MagSafe and an Apple Watch simultaneously on the go.

