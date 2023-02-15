So you want to buy Tears of the Kingdom? The Breath of the Wild sequel has been inching toward launch for years now, enough that it won The Game Awards’ Most Anticipated Game award. Now, Zelda fans can finally play it starting this spring. All there’s left to do is confirm what edition of the game to buy and what pre-order bonuses to consider. Here’s everything you need to know about pre-ordering and purchasing Tears of the Kingdom.

How much does each Tears of the Kingdom version cost?

There are only two versions of Tears of the Kingdom: the Standard and Collector’s Edition. The Tears of the Kingdom Standard Edition costs $69.99. The Collector’s Edition costs nearly twice as much at $129.99 but comes with loads of physical swag that the standard doesn’t have.

What is included in the Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition?

The Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition includes:

Physical copy of the game

Artbook with concept art

SteelBook® case

Iconart steel poster

Four pin badges

Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition listings have already appeared online. Many of them have already sold out, though. It’s unclear if they will restock or if any other retailers will start selling the Collector’s Edition at this time. Here’s a quick roundup of the listings that have gone live:

Best Buy - “Coming Soon”

GameStop - Sold out

Target - Sold out

These editions apparently aren’t shipping out until launch day, so anyone who ordered one will only be able to play the game at the same time as the Standard Edition buyers.

Does Tears of the Kingdom have pre-order bonuses?

Yes, Tears of the Kingdom has pre-order bonuses, but only for physical copies so far. Nintendo hasn’t announced pre-order bonuses for digital versions at this time.

Many retailers have yet to announce their Tears of the Kingdom pre-order bonuses. GameStop is the only retailer that’s announced its pre-order bonus so far, but other retailers to watch include Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target.

GameStop

GameStop offers a wooden plaque as a pre-order bonus for Tears of the Kingdom Standard or Collector’s Edition purchases. Anyone who pre-orders or purchases the game from GameStop qualifies for the bonus, but the plaques will only be available while supplies last. In that case, it’d be best to pre-order to secure your plaque, even if you can theoretically get it from purchasing Tears of the Kingdom in-store. In-store pickup starts on launch day.

Is there a Tears of the Kingdom amiibo?

The Tears of the Kingdom amiibo features Link with his puzzling new arm outstretched. Nintendo

Yes, the Tears of the Kingdom amiibo exists. The amiibo costs $15.99 for just the model itself. It’s a figure of Link in his Tears of the Kingdom outfit, posed with his mechanical hand striking forward. According to the official Tears of the Kingdom site, scanning the amiibo gives the user additional weapons and materials and special material fabric for Link’s paraglider.

You can buy the Tears of the Kingdom amiibo from these retailers:

GameStop - Available as of 2/15/2023

Best Buy - “Coming Soon”

It might also appear on other websites in the future, so watch for similar listings from places like Amazon, Walmart, and Target.

Is there a Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch?

There isn’t a Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch...yet. An image of what appeared to be a Tears of the Kingdom-themed Nintendo Switch OLED appeared online earlier this year, prompting netizens to prepare for the possible special edition. It still hasn’t been confirmed as a real product, but the leaked images look very convincing. We’ll have to wait to see if it’s really coming.