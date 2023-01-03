Zelda fans might want to start saving up for a new Switch. Rumor has it that a Nintendo Switch OLED inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch near the same time as the game’s release.

This isn’t the first special edition Nintendo Switch based on one of the company’s IPs, considering the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch and Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED in recent history. The leaks look pretty credible, considering how difficult it is to forge box art and polished custom designs like those in the photos, too.

Here’s everything we know about the Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED, including where the rumors originated and possible release dates, prices, and order details.

What is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED is a version of the Nintendo Switch OLED with a Tears of the Kingdom-inspired design. In the leaked photos of the supposed Switch OLED, the console sports a silvery white dock with gold-colored embellishments and matching Joy-Cons with green detailing.

Video Games Chronicle reported that the photos originated from a Famiiboard forum the night before their article was published on December 30, 2022. One social media post around the same time claims that the photos originally came from Baidu Tieba, a Chinese social media platform, before spreading to Reddit and Resetera. Both posts reference the same photos.

When will the Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED be released?

There isn’t an official release date for the Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED. However, it’s best to start looking between late April and early May for any sign of pre-orders.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom comes out on May 12, 2023, so it’s possible that the special edition Switch OLED will launch a week or two before that. This was the case with the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch, which was available for sale a week in advance, and the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED, which launched two weeks before the actual game.

What is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED price?

There isn’t an official price for the Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED, either. If it matches the price of the limited edition Splatoon 3 Switch OLED, then it should be around $360. That’s $10 more than the original Nintendo Switch OLED, so it’s not much of a price jump.

How can I pre-order the Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED?

This special edition Zelda OLED doesn’t have pre-orders or listings available. After all, Nintendo hasn’t even confirmed it yet. We’ll be sure to post more details when available.