It’s time to take to take flight! Exploration works similarly in Tears of the Kingdom as it did in its predecessor, Breath of the Wild. Alongside new abilities like Fuse and Ultrahand, it still has familiar tools like the paraglider. The paraglider was revolutionary at the time of Breath of the Wild’s release because of how easily it enabled players to drop from mountain tops and towers instead of hiking up back down. It also was one of the first items handed to Link early in the game. That’s not the case in Tears of the Kingdom, though.

You can still get the paraglider early on, but no one is going to hand it to you. Here’s how to get the paraglider in Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Get the Paraglider in Tears of the Kingdom

You can explore the world at your leisure after finishing the Great Sky Island tutorial area. However, you should follow the “To the Kingdom of Hyrule” questline first if you want the paraglider. The quest involves exactly what it says on the tin: going to Hyrule.

Link with Josha and Purah at Lookout Landing.

Follow the yellow quest marker on the map to Hyrule Castle. It should lead you to a place called Lookout Landing, where you can stock up on supplies and talk to townsfolk for some freebies.

Purah, the head of Lookout Landing, should be waiting at quest marker. Speak to her to complete the “To the Kingdom of Hyrule” quest and immediately start the “Crisis at Hyrule Castle” quest.

At that point, Link will be instructed to go to the guardhouse. The yellow quest marker should make the location obvious, but you need to go all the way to the top of the guardhouse to find guard Captain Hoz. Speak to him to trigger a cutscene and return to Purah to tell her what happened.

Captain Hoz is one of the guards standing at the top of the guardhouse. Nintendo

Purah invites you to check out Lookout Landing — more specifically, the nearby Skyview Tower. Follow her to the Skyview Tower nearby Lookout Landing to continue the quest. It’s hard to miss: the tall brown totem-like tower in the middle of the area.

Talk to Purah again to learn how to use the Skyview Towers. These work similarly to the towers in Breath of the Wild, where activating them unlocks a new piece of the map. That’s when Purah gives you the Paraglider. Makes sense, considering you need the glider to activate many of these towers.

An example of a Skyview Tower in Tears of the Kingdom. Nintendo

How to Use the Paraglider in Tears of the Kingdom

The paraglider works similar to how it does in other open-world games like Breath of the Wild and Genshin Impact. You can use it to descend from the sky without fall damage and cross landscapes you otherwise wouldn’t be able to on foot. It makes traveling from high to low points much easier, especially considering how high the sky islands are from the surface. You can dive into deep water to avoid fall damage, but it’s much less convenient than just jumping off a ledge and popping out the paraglider before you hit the ground.

Simply jump and deploy, but keep your eye on your stamina. If your stamina runs out mid-air, then you’re in for a crash landing.