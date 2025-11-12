After launching on last-generation consoles and PC between 2017 and 2020, Yakuza Kiwami 2 is heading to this generation’s consoles this year. A remake of the second game in the Yakuza series, Yakuza Kiwami 2 improves the original’s resolution and framerate and adds gameplay changes to bring it more in like with later entries in the series. It also includes improved and new minigames, plus the Majima Saga, a new chapter with players taking on the role of fan-favorite character Goro Majima.

Like the original release of Yakuza Kiwami 2, the launch for new editions of the game will be staggered across consoles. Here’s when you can play Yakuza Kiwami 2 on modern hardware.

Yakuza Kiwami 2 comes to Nintendo Switch 2 in November, before updated versions head to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S later this year.

What Platforms Will Yakuza Kiwami 2 Launch On?

Adding to its PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One editions, Yakuza Kiwami 2 is coming all current consoles — PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and the Nintendo Switch 2. It’s available in a bundle with Yakuza Kiwami on all platforms. Keep in mind, though, that if you’re picking up the new version Yakuza Kiwami 2 on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S, save data from the version released for older consoles won’t carry over.

When Is the Yakuza Kiwami 2 Release Date and Time?

When you’ll be able to play the new version of Yakuza Kiwami 2 depends on which console you’ll be playing on. Nintendo Switch 2 players will get access first, with both Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 coming to the console on November 13. Both games are available in physical and digital versions, so they should follow the normal Nintendo Switch release schedule of unlocking between 9 p.m. Pacific on November 12 and 12 p.m. Pacific on November 13.

The wait will be a little longer for anyone picking the game up on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The new versions for both of these consoles isn’t arriving until December 8. The Steam version will also be updated to add translations for new languages coming to the console releases.

Yakuza Kiwami 2 comes to Nintendo Switch 2 for the first time and gets an update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Sega

Can you Preorder Yakuza Kiwami 2?

Yakuza Kiwami 2 is available for preorder, but currently only in some formats. Currently, physical editions of Yakuza Kiwami 2 and the bundle with Yakuza Kiwami can be preordered at retailers for all three platforms. Only the Nintendo Switch 2 version is available for digital preorder at the moment, though. If you preorder the digital edition, you can start preloading the game right away, meaning you’ll be able to play sooner on launch day.

What is the Yakuza Kiwami 2 file size?

Only the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Yakuza Kiwami 2 has revealed its file size so far, as it’s currently available on the eShop. The game will take up 28 GB of storage space on the console, making it a pretty hefty download.

Yakuza Kiwami 2 will be available on Nintendo Switch 2 on November 13 and on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on December 8.