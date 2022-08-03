4 best ways to level up quickly in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

If you want to take on the hulking creatures in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you’ll need to wrack up plenty of experience points. Your level is every bit as important as the gems and classes you equip on your party, and you’ll constantly need to level up to contend with the monsters roaming each new area you visit. Luckily, there are multiple ways to boost the amount of XP you get in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and we’ll walk you through all of them.

Fight enemies above your level and unique monsters

The amount of experience you get from enemies scales in relation to your level. This means that it’s generally not worth fighting enemies below your level unless you’re trying to get materials or grind for class points. It’s generally a better idea to take on enemies above your level, but be careful especially if you’re on Hard difficulty. As a general rule of thumb, you should only take on enemies 5-6 levels above your own.

It’s generally not worth fighting any monsters below your party’s level. Nintendo

Unique Monsters are another thing to watch out for, as taking one down provides huge amounts of bonus experience, gold, and class points. Unique monsters are usually larger, or different, from generic monsters, and you can always spot them by the orange border that appears around their name. Unique monsters provide a big challenge, but you’ll get a huge load of XP whenever you take one down.

Explore and discover landmarks

It’s always a good idea to take some time out and explore the world of Aionios. Nintendo

A longtime feature of the series returns in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, rewarding you with experience and skill points for discovering landmarks, rest spots, and new areas. This means the more you explore, the more experience you’ll gain, so it’s always in your best interest to roam around when you reach a new map. The catch is that the XP you get from exploration gets added to your bonus pool instead of doling it out immediately.

To use bonus XP simply head to a rest spot and select the icon that looks like a training weight. On the next screen, you can choose how many levels to put into each character, or you can press the “+” button to simply apply all the bonus XP you have for the whole party.

Use Rest Spots and cook food

You can use materials or Nopon Coins to cook meals. Nintendo

Apart from using Rest Spots to level up, another vital function is cooking, which provides your entire party with temporary buffs. At the start of the game you’ll only have one dish to cook, Manana’s Battle Soup, which gives a five percent boost to XP and CP. In order to unlock more dishes you need to order food at the cantina of the different colonies you visit, and other dishes can boost your XP by as much as fifteen percent. If you’re out exploring it’s a good idea to fast travel to a rest spot real quick and cook a dish, just so you’re maximizing all of your XP gains.

Complete side quests and hero quests

You should always complete hero quests as they provide a lot of XP on top of new heroes and classes. Nintendo

The absolute best way to gain XP in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is by simply completing side quests. Each side quest can grant you literally thousands of bonus XP, that once again you’ll need to use at a rest spot. Hero quests tend to reward more experience than your standard quest, on top of rewarding you with new classes and heroes.

These quests are marked in yellow versus the usual green of side quests. You’ll want to keep an eye out on your map for question marks that pop up, as these generally lead to new quests and heroes. If you find yourself struggling with the main story, simply knock out a few sidequests and you should be good.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is currently available on Nintendo Switch.