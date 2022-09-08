Microsoft’s Xbox Elite controller has always been a premium device, but now, a new version is coming, and it’s far more affordable. The company calls it the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core, and it comes in white, with only “the essential” components players need. There’s still a new black option you can buy, as well, with the traditional array of options you’d expect. But for players looking for a less expensive option, the Core controller is the way to go. When will the Core controller launch, how much will it cost, and what can you expect from it? Here’s what you need to know about the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 — Core.

When is the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 Core release date?

The Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 — Core launches on September 21, 2022, according to the Microsoft website. You can pre-order the controller through the site right now, with free shipping.

What is the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 Core price?

The Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 Core costs $130. Microsoft

Since the Core version comes with fewer components than the standard edition, it only costs $130, which is around $50 less expensive than the standard black version.

What are the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 Core features?

The Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 Core offers only the essentials, but you can also purchase additional accessories separately. Microsoft

Unlike the standard Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, the Core version only comes with a thumbstick-adjustment tool and a USB-C cable, leaving behind the paddles, additional thumbsticks, an extra D-pad, and a carrying case. You can purchase the Complete Component Pack for $60 separately, which comes with the aforementioned items, giving players more options if they choose.

By default, the Core controller comes with a rubberized grip, shorter hair trigger locks, and — as Microsoft calls it — limitless button mapping options. Microsoft also notes that the Core controller has refined components and even boasts a 40-hour battery life.

Is there an Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 Core trailer?

There is! It offers a look at the new controller, with details about its features. Check it out above!

What are the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 Design Lab details?

At an unspecified time during the holiday of 2022, Microsoft will bring the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 to Design Lab, allowing players to completely customize the gamepad’s look. It’s unclear how much it’ll cost and when this option will go live but expect to find out more in the coming months.