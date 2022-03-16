Everything we know about WrestleQuest, the upcoming wrestling RPG

In the wrestling world, WWE 2K22 has recently stolen the show, but will soon face some competition. WrestleQuest is a new retro-style wrestling RPG, as announced during the March 16 ID@Xbox Showcase.

The kicker is that it won’t feature traditional real-time action, instead, incorporating a turn-based combat system. Licensed superstars will also make an appearance, giving wrestling fans a hefty dose of nostalgia, as well. There’s a lot to be excited about with WrestleQuest, and here’s everything we know about the upcoming turn-based RPG.

When will WrestleQuest come out?

WrestleQuest is gearing up to launch in summer 2022. It doesn’t have an exact release date yet. But given its planned window, its developer will likely announce a firm date fairly soon. Typically, the summertime isn’t as busy as other seasons, so what better time to launch a game?

What is WrestleQuest?

Does this superstar look familiar? Mega Cat Studios

Not many of us have the opportunity to become a pro wrestler. WrestleQuest aims to bring that dream to life, but in video game form. This turn-based RPG sends players on a journey to become the best wrestler ever, while encountering beloved superstars like “Macho Man” Randy Savage and Booker T. It will feature a mix of real-time and turn-based combat with a retro aesthetic, drawing inspiration from classic games spanning across the ‘80s and ‘90s.

James Deighan, Founder of Mega Cat Studios had this to say about WrestleQuest:

WrestleQuest captures the spirit and passion of wrestling, through the lens of an unforgettable RPG experience. Many of the team at Mega Cat grew up watching wrestling and it holds an undeniable nostalgic place for us. This game is a celebration of that world, complete with special fully licensed appearances by some of our favorite wrestlers from the 80s, 90s, and today.

This will be unlike the traditional WWE games that allow you to play as a wide variety of licensed talent. Instead, WrestleQuest focuses on you climbing the ranks to become a legend, yourself.

What are the WrestleQuest platforms?

You’ll be able to play WrestleQuest on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC when it launches this summer.

Is there a WrestleQuest trailer?

Yes, there is! It shows off some of the legends, along with the exciting turn-based combat. It also depicts the gorgeous visual pixel art, mirroring many classics from the NES.

Who are the WrestleQuest legends?

So far, a small selection of legends have been confirmed to make an appearance in WrestleQuest. Mega Cat Studios

Although you’ll be playing with your own character in this game, you’ll encounter a slew of licensed wrestling legends along the way.

So far, the following wrestling legends have been confirmed:

“Macho Man” Randy Savage

Booker T

Andre The Giant

Jake “The Snake” Roberts

Diamond Dallas Page

Jeff Jarrett

As you can see, these legends were around during the ‘90s and early 2000s, which makes sense given the tone and style WrestleQuest is going for. It’s unclear if we’ll see any modern talent make an appearance.

Who is developing WrestleQuest?

WrestleQuest comes to use from Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Games. Mega Cat Studios

Mega Cat Studios is one of the teams behind WrestleQuest. This small Pittsburgh-based studio is best known for creating modern physical copies of Sega Genesis and NES games such as Log Jammers, Tänzer, and Justice Duel.

WrestleQuest will also be developed by Skybound Games, the studio best known for reviving the TellTale Walking Dead video game series. It’s an unlikely pairing, but based on the concept and gameplay footage, WrestleQuest seems to be in good hands.