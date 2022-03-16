3 clues to help you solve Wordle 270 on March 16

Wordle 270 is officially live, giving fans of The New York Times’ beloved word game a brand-new five-letter word to guess. Even though Wordle’s most dedicated players have likely figured out the best starting words and strategies that work for them, we’re here to provide some help when all other tactics fail. We’ve got three clues to help you figure out the answer to the March 16 puzzle. Which one will you use to trigger your lightbulb moment?

Wordle 270 clues

Before outright revealing the answer to Wordle 270, we like to offer our readers a chance to test their brainpower by revealing the chosen word using a series of three clues. The clues become more revealing as you progress down the list, so select the hint that matches the amount of help you think you need.

Clue #1 : The answer to Wordle 270 is a verb.

Clue #2 : The answer to Wordle 270 features two vowels: an A in the second position and an E in the fourth position.

Clue #3 : This word is traditionally synonymous with food.

When making your six guesses, it helps to remember that the Wordle answer list is mostly a collection of commonly used words that don’t feature plurals. Both of these descriptors are true when it comes to the March 16 puzzle, so don’t go finishing for an unnecessary S that’s not going to be there.

Wordle 270 answer

In the event our clues weren’t enough to get you there, we’ll now reveal that the answer to Wordle 270 is CATER.

Here’s the answer to Wordle 270 on March 16, 2022. The New York Times

Using SLATE as our starting word has been insanely effective over the past few days, and that much remains true for March 16. That initial guess told us the answer featured an A, T, and E, which brought us to CATER on our following attempt.

In our estimation, it seems like the March 16 Wordle will be a solvable puzzle for most folks. The word CATER is probably beyond a first-grade vocabulary, but it’s still one that most folks hear all the time in relation to parties or family gatherings. Outside the C at the start, it’s also made up of some frequently used letters that will likely make their presence known when paired with a strong starting word. We suspect Wordle fans will be staring at lots of orange squares during this latest puzzle. The hardest part will be unscrambling those clues to reach the solution. If you didn’t figure it out on your own, we hope our clues led you in the right direction.