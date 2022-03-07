Wordle 261 has just gone live, offering players a new opportunity to figure out a five-letter puzzle. When all your best starting words and strategies have failed, we’re here to provide the answer you seek in a series of three meaningful clues. And, for those who aren’t afraid of spoilers, we’ll reveal the solution to the March 7 puzzle after a few simple scrolls of your device. Has the first Wordle of the week stumped you cold? Consider us your electric blanket.

Wordle 261 clues

We aren’t huge believers in tarnishing the sanctity of a word game immediately, so we like to offer our readers three clues about the answer first. As usual, these clues are delivered in increasing order of clarity, which means the most telling hint is offered last. Pick the clue that best suits the amount of help you need to solve the puzzle.

Clue #1 : The answer for the March 7 Wordle can be used as either a noun or a verb. Both forms are fairly well known.

Clue #2 : The answer features two vowels: an O in the second position and an A in the third.

Clue #3 : The word is associated with storing large amounts of something to keep it away from others.

It may help our readers to remember that the Wordle answer dictionary typically focuses on everyday language and doesn’t feature plurals. While these qualifiers have failed us a few times in the past, that’s not the case today. This is a word most folks will have heard before, and we wouldn’t suggest fishing for an S if that was part of your game plan.

Wordle 261 answer

In case you weren’t able to figure it out, the answer for Wordle 261 on March 7 is HOARD.

Here’s the answer for Wordle 261 on March 7, 2022. The New York Times

In our pattern of guesses, SLATE offered up the proper location of the A, which made us consider CRACK as a word that featured an A in the third slot. From there we saw the relation between the R and A, which brought us to HOARD as our third and final guess.

Even though the Wordle answer for March 7 is by no means an automatic win, it’s certainly a lot easier than it could be. Letters like O, A, and R are major parts of some of the most common starting words, which means many players should be beginning their round of guesses from a strong place. The word HOARD is higher than a first-grade vocabulary, of course, but it’s certainly one we’ve heard frequently during the covid era. With any luck, our clues offered just enough help to maintain your streak of success.