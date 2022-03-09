Wordle 263 answer: 3 Clues to solve the March 9, 2022 puzzle

Wordle 263 is available now, offering players a brand-new puzzle to solve for March 9, 2022. Even though you may have figured out the best starting words and tips to inch your way toward most answers, is the latest one giving you trouble? Below are three clues to help you solve Wordle 263 with your own brainpower. In the event that’s still not enough, we’ll tell you the answer too.

Wordle 263 clues

Not everyone’s a fan of spoilers, so here’s an alternative path toward the answer. We’ve assembled a list of three distinct clues, each one containing an increasingly transparent hint about the solution to the March 9 Wordle. Pick the clue that provides the appropriate amount of help you need to maintain your streak.

Clue #1 : The answer to Wordle 263 is a noun.

Clue #2 : The answer features just one vowel: an O in the second position.

Clue #3 : The March 9 Wordle refers to something one might find on a calendar.

As a general rule of thumb, it may help to remember the Wordle answer dictionary doesn’t feature plurals and intends to leverage words found in everyday language. We can confirm that the answer to Wordle 263 fits both of these categories, so we wouldn’t advise trying to flush out a letter S today. Just think of normal English words, and you just might have your desired lightbulb moment.

Wordle 263 answer

The answer to Wordle 263 on March 9 is MONTH.

It took us four guesses to figure out this one, as our starter word, SLATE, only provided us the location of the T. From there we went in somewhat blind with BIRTH, which brought us to the H next. MOUTH is a common word ending in TH, but it fell one letter short of the true answer. Still, it gave us all the hints we needed to select MONTH as our fourth and final guess.

Wordle 263 may be a little difficult to flush out given that it only has one vowel, but it helps to know all the other letters in the word are commonly featured in many guesses. We wouldn’t be surprised if some of you whiff on today’s word, but hopefully our clues provide all the guidance you need to feel better about your effort.