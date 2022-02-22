Wordle 248 answer: 3 Clues to solve the February 22, 2022 puzzle

Wordle 248 has gone live, offering fans of NYT’s smash-hit word game another five-letter puzzle for players to solve. Below, we outline everything you need to know about the February 22 puzzle and offer three clues to help you make your way toward the answer. When your best starting words and hot tips fail, we’ve got a few simple strategies that might help ease your mind.

Wordle 248 clues

We know there’s plenty of fun to be had in deciphering the mystery of a daily hidden guess, so we won’t be giving you the answer to the February 22 Wordle puzzle right away. In that spirit, we’ll offer up three clues that may or may not steer you in the right direction of the solution. The clues become increasingly more revealing the further down the list you go, so avoid the last one if you prefer to preserve the puzzle’s challenge.

Clue #1 : The answer for Wordle 248 is a noun.

Clue #2 : The solution has just one vowel: an O in the third position.

Clue #3 : If you’re into gardening, you may have painful experiences with these things.

The traditional rules of Wordle entail that its dictionary doesn’t include plurals and focuses on everyday language. In that regard, the daily puzzle for February 22 adheres to those qualifiers quite well. If you were thinking about flushing out an S somewhere through your guesses, we’d advise against it today.

Wordle 248 answer

In case you haven’t guessed it by now, the answer for Wordle 248 on February 22 is, in fact, THORN.

Here’s the answer for Wordle 248 on February 22, 2022. The New York Times

Our round of guessing began with our standard starter word, SLATE, which didn’t carry too much weight in getting us to the answer. Given the gray results, we took note of the T and tried a word with multiple Ts that took advantage of a mostly different set of letters. That brought us to the starting letters TH and compelled us to try THROB. Once we got there, it was just a matter of unscrambling those letters to reach the proper solution.

In the grand scheme of possible Wordle answers, the solution for February 22 is a fairly common one that we think many players will be able to deduce on their own. That said, if you had to use our help to keep your streak alive, we don’t think there’s much shame in that either. Just don’t go bragging about those five green squares on your social feed without giving us a nod of respect as well. That’s all you need to know about Wordle puzzle 248 on February 22, 2022.