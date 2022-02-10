Wordle 236 answer: 3 Clues to solve the February 10, 2022 puzzle

Wordle 236 is officially live, and that means a new and elusive five-letter word is available for vocab sleuths to solve. In this no-nonsense guide, we’ll offer you three clues to help you discover the answer and reveal the solution itself. Want to know an awesome starting word to point you in the right direction or a tip to improve your game? That’s what we’re here for.

Wordle 236 clues

We understand that directly revealing each daily Wordle answer seriously disrupts the spirit of the game, but that’s why we offer clues as an alternative. As we’ve always done with this guide series, we’ll provide three hints in ascending order of clarity. That means we’ll save the largest clue for last, while the other two still provide plenty of opportunities for your brain to get some exercise.

Clue #1 : The answer for Wordle 236 is a verb.

Clue #2 : Wordle 236 features three vowels: an A in position two, a U in position three, and an E in position five.

Clue #3 : Since you’re reading our gaming section, the answer to Wordle 236 could also be used as a way to describe what you do when you stop playing a video game.

Perhaps the best broad tip we can offer with regard to your guesses is a careful reminder that the Wordle answer dictionary focuses on commonly used words and doesn’t emphasize plurals. The February 10 Wordle absolutely abides by these two rules.

Wordle 236 answer

In case you haven’t figured it out via the above-listed clues, the answer to Wordle 236 is PAUSE. You can see a recap of our game below.

Here’s the answer for Wordle 236 on February 10, 2022. Josh Wardle

Instead of completely whiffing like it did yesterday, our usual starter word, SLATE, did lots of heavy lifting this time. It told us the precise location of the E, and it confirmed that S and A were also included in the solution. We thought things through with some of the aforementioned Wordle strategies in mind and arrived at the chosen word on our second guess.

As for how the rest of Wordle fandom might respond to the February 10 word, we’re guessing many folks may find themselves getting this one correct early on as well. Lots of casual players focus on starting words with several vowels, and there are three of them in the latest solution. While not always effective, starting from a word like ADIEU would bear lots of fruit today.

In the event you just couldn’t make it there, though, we’re more than happy to help keep your streak going. Twitter doesn’t necessarily have to know you used us for help, but we’re glad you stopped by anyway.