Wordle 229 answer: 3 Clues to solve the February 3, 2022 puzzle

Wordle 229 is available to play through February 3, which means we’re back with another round of clues to help you get to the solution without totally cheating. Can’t bear to let your latest winning streak go? Has your trusty starter word left you with empty results? Have no fear! We’ll guide you to the latest Wordle in three clues or less. And, once you know the answer, you don’t have to tell your friends we helped you find it.

Wordle 229 clues

As is customary with all our Wordle solution guides, we’ll kick off our explanation by offering three unique clues about the answer in ascending order of clarity. That means the first clue offers opportunities for your brain to consider plenty of options, but the third clue features the most overt hint of all. Here are our clues to help you solve Wordle 229 for February 3.

Clue #1 : The daily word is a noun.

Clue #2 : It has just one vowel, which is an A in the third letter position.

Clue #3 : By definition, the word refers to broken-off pieces of hard materials like glass or crystals.

Wordle 229 answer

In case those clues weren’t enough to guide you to the solution without help, we’ll tell you that the answer for Wordle 229 on February 3 is SHARD.

Here’s the answer for Wordle #229 on February 3, 2022. Josh Wardle

Taking a look at our round of guesses, our usual starter word, SLATE, was extremely helpful in getting us to the solution today. Once we knew the positions of the S and A, that led us to guess the everyday word of SHARK. With four out of five letters now known, our final guess happened to be today’s daily word.

When considering the vast list of potential Wordle solutions, SHARD seems like a word that many people should be able to reach or get very close to deducing for themselves. S, A, and R are prominently featured in several fan-favorite starter words, which means the general formation of the answer should reveal itself fairly quickly. Even though SHARD isn’t necessarily a word people use all the time in daily conversation, some thought and an average vocabulary might be enough to help you uncover it. That’s all you need to know about Wordle 229 on February 3.