It’s been ten years since the launch of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and developer CD Projekt Red is celebrating that with an anniversary trailer, a series of concerts, conversations with the developers, and more looks back at the acclaimed open-world RPG. As part of those celebrations, it’s also trickling out a little bit of new information on the future of The Witcher, including one surprising update still coming to The Witcher 3 later this year.

Later in 2025, The Witcher 3 will get an update that expands the game’s existing mod capabilities to all platforms. Up to this point, only PC players have had mods for the game, but players on PlayStation and Xbox have been left out until the upcoming patch. CD Projekt Red specifically points out that the update will make mods compatible across platforms, so players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S will have access to the same mods those on PC are already using, those not every PC mod will work on consoles.

CD Projekt is marking the tenth anniversary of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt with updates and more.

The new console mods will use both mod.io, a platform for sharing mods across platforms, and REDkit, the developer’s own modding toolkit, which PC players got access to last year. Console players will need a mod.io account to access mods, though PC players can keep using other services like Nexus Mods. And only mods that need to modify the game’s code to add new features will require users to have the developer’s mod kit. Other mods, like texture replacements, will work fine without it. Regardless of how they’re made, mods will still need to be approved by CD Projekt Red to make it onto consoles, and the developer says making them with REDkit is the best way to ensure they’ll meet the standards.

While the update will bring a lot of new possibilities to The Witcher 3 on consoles, it’s not adding the ability to make mods there. The modding tools are still only available on PC. That’s unsurprising given just how powerful the toolkit is and what a nightmare it would seemingly be to get it working on consoles. REDkit is a modified version of the tool that CD Projekt Red used to make The Witcher 3 in the first place, which gave players the ability to create new quests, assets, environments, and even cutscenes without any additional tools.

Mod support could make an all-time great RPG even better on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. CD Projekt Red

Mods are one of the biggest advantages PC games have over their console counterparts. The ability to change just about any aspect of a game can keep it alive much longer than it would be otherwise. Just look at the popularity of a game like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, which still has active fans more than a decade after release thanks to the vibrant modding community that sprung up around it. The Witcher 3 never sparked quite the same frenzy for mods, but it’s still likely that mods that significantly switch things up have played some role in keeping players interested long after its release.

Despite not having large-scale support until now, The Witcher 3 players on consoles have already had a small taste of how mods can change the game. In 2016, CD Projekt Red released The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition, which bundled DLC with the base game. On top of that, it also integrated a handful of mods made by the community, which add high-definition textures, fix problems with the world map, and even correct some bugs left in the original game. That’s just a tiny fraction of what mods are already enabling on PC, and once the mod support patch launches, it could be the best time ever to play The Witcher 3 on consoles.