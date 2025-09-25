It’s been four long years since Insomniac Games first revealed it was working on a Wolverine game. And after an extended, grueling wait for any updates about the Spider-Man developer’s next game, eager players finally got a glorious look at what to expect come Fall 2026.

In a two-minute trailer and an accompanying four-minute featurette about its production, Marvel’s Wolverine appears to be a gory adaptation of the beloved, near-invincible mutant. Seconds into the trailer, Insomniac answers the “will this be a violent game?” question with a resounding and unflinching yes. The hero’s adamantium claws are seen going through jaws, sternums, and limbs at every moment of action, proving this will more than live up to Raven Software’s vicious X-Men Origins: Wolverine from 2009.

Brutal action isn’t the only thing on full display in the trailer, as some very familiar faces from X-Men comics and films make brief appearances in the trailer. Like Insomniac’s trio of Spider-Man games before it, it’s clear Marvel’s Wolverine will revel in the character’s history, rogues’ gallery, and iconic comic arcs with some new twists along the way.

In honor of the new trailer and release date, let’s take a look at who’s set to show up in Wolverine’s PlayStation debut, and throw in some complimentary comic recommendations to boot.

Omega Red

Omega Red has become a prominent member of the X-Men's rogue’s gallery. Marvel

The very first major villain we see appear in the trailer is none other than mutant Omega Red, a classic X-Men supervillain. Born Arkady Gregorivich Rossovich, this serial murderer turned KGB experiment is the bizarre mirror image of Wolverine. Instead of a healing factor, Omega Red has a doom factor caused by spores that are lethal to his body and drain the life force out of those around him. Instead of adamantium, Omega Red had carbonadium coils, a flexible and radioactive material implanted in both his arms.

These two powers, combined with his super strength, durability, agility, and keen intellect, have made him a formidable member of the team (and Wolverine’s) rogues’ gallery. Omega Red has appeared in a bunch of X-Men and Marvel-adjacent media, including 2018’s Deadpool 2, the ‘90s animated series, Marvel Vs. Capcom 2, and even Logan’s 2003 video game X2: Wolverine’s Revenge.

If you’re looking to prepare for the game with a solid comic book featuring the deadly villain, we have two recommendations for you. The first is his 1992 debut in X-Men Vol. 2, issues 4 through 7, from comic book wonder team John Byrne and Jim Lee. Here, readers are introduced to Omega Red’s twisted origins through the lens of Wolverine (and his superteam) during his time as a CIA operative.

For more recent comics with the character, look no further than the 2020 run of X-Force by writer Benjamin Percy and artist Robert Gill. Here, the terrifying villain ends up becoming a member of the secret X-Men spinoff team after being resurrected from the dead and losing all of his memories. These very comic-book circumstances give Omega Red depth that none of his other appearances provide.

Mystique

Mystique is a recurring anti-heroine and villain for Wolverine. Marvel Comics

Of all the characters who show up in the Wolverine trailer, Mystique is arguably the most recognizable. The shape-shifting femme fatale is known for her blue skin, red hair, and glowing yellow eyes, and typically has a sympathetic attitude towards Magneto’s pro-mutant “by any means” philosophy. Mystique has become a prominent character in X-Men lore since her comic debut in the late 70s, and we’re here for it because she’s cool as hell.

Born Raven Darkhölme sometime long ago in the U.S., Mystique can shapeshift into any person she sees and perfectly mimic their voice and mannerisms. Naturally, her mutant abilities make her a world-class spy and assassin, something she’s used to further her own interests at every turn. Her origins have remained a mystery for as long as she’s been in the Marvel Universe. However, we know that she and Wolverine have a long history going back decades. Like Wolverine, Mystique has enhanced longevity and is said to be over 100 years old. The two immortals have butted heads and even teamed up several times over the century.

If you’re looking for an excellent comic book featuring Mystique, we can’t recommend writer Jason Aaron and artist Ron Garney’s 2008 masterpiece, Wolverine: Get Mystique, enough. This four-issue story arc from Wolverine Vol. 3 (issues #62-65 to be exact) has a simple premise. After Mystique betrays the X-Men, Cyclops gives Logan his blessing to track down the blue mutant and put her to a permanent end. In his world-spanning mission, we learn about the history between the two, including a steamy romance. It’s a wonderfully simple premise that plays out like a subversive action-thriller. Better yet, it requires no prior knowledge of X-Men’s complicated lore.

Sentinels

The trailer for Marvel’s Wolverine teased the appearance of Sentinels, the massive mutant threats from X-Men comics, cartoons and films. Insomniac Games

While not a villain in the traditional sense, it’s impossible to talk about potential threats to Wolverine without mentioning the Sentinels that appear in the trailer. Created by scientist Bolivar Trask, these 20-foot-tall robots are designed to track down individuals with mutant genes and either incapacitate or eliminate them. Sentinels represent a massive threat to mutantkind anytime one is activated and have long been a lethal thorn in the side of both the well-meaning X-Men and their many mutant foes, including Magneto’s Brotherhood of Mutants.

When it comes to the Sentinels, I’m willing to bend the rules just a bit. Instead of a comic book, I suggest turning to the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series from the 90s. Right from the very first episode, Sentinels are introduced, posing a compelling physical and existential threat to all mutant life on Earth. The Sentinels also give you an excuse to check out the outstanding 2024 continuation of the series, X-Men 97, which we at Inverse absolutely adore.