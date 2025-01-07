Rebel Moon’s Next Chapter Is Unexpected In Every Way

Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon films may have been a divisive new science fiction franchise when they debuted on Netflix. But the franchise’s broader universe is something the visionary director is still deeply invested in expanding. And now, the streaming service announced that the next chapter in the universe will be a virtual reality experience.

Rebel Moon: The Descent is a virtual reality experience available at all Sandbox VR locations around the U.S. It places players in the shoes of a resistance soldier stamping out enemy soldiers while immersing themselves in the dark, futurist world of the space opera series. It is the tenth VR experience developed by Sandbox VR and its second collaboration with Netflix after 2023’s Squid Game Virtuals.

Here’s everything you need to know about Rebel Moon: The Descent before heading out and trying it yourself.

What is Rebel Moon: The Descent?

Rebel Moon: The Descent is the latest game to debut at the virtual reality amusement park Sandbox VR. These experiences are essentially group thrill rides where you and five friends make your way through a VR game all while competing for high scores on the international leaderboard.

The Descent puts participants in the shoes of a resistance solider touching down on the planet Daggus. Here, players descend through its skyscrapers, inner-city streets, and gritty underbelly to hunt down Imperial soldiers. With a rifle in hand and the game tracking your every step and movement, players engage in firefights and large-scale set pieces with their platoon, led remotely by the incomparable Devra Bloodaxe. For fans of the movies, actress Cleopatra Coleman, for one, reprises her role as the fearless resistance leader.

The game was first debuted as The Rebel Moon Experience, an interactive promotional event for Rebel Moon - Part Two, in London last April. It is now a main attraction at all 55 Sandbox VR locations around the globe.

When can I play Rebel Moon: The Descent?

You and up to six friends squad up against Imperial enemies on Daggus. Sandbox VR

Rebel Moon: The Descent is available to play right now. You can find a Sandbox VR location near you on the amusement park’s official website.

How much does it cost to play Rebel Moon: The Descent?

As is standard for all Sandbox VR experiences, the cost of each ticket to entry is cheaper depending on the size of your party. Booking a session for two costs $130 plus tax. For those able to book a full six-person party, a session will cost $330, about $55 per person. The experience includes 15 minutes of setup and tutorial, followed by 30 minutes of gameplay.

Regardless of the bundle you purchase, a personalized video is included in the cost. The video captures the best moments of your session which is ready-made to be shared on social media.

Can I play Rebel Moon: The Descent at home?

Rebel Moon: The Descent is a Sandbox VR exclusive for now. Sandbox VR

Unfortunately, this experience is exclusive to Sandbox VR, and probably for good reason. Built as a co-op experience where players are moving about the space alongside others, it would be hard to replicate the kind of military action in the living room.

Sandbox VR follows an ongoing trend of gaming going into amusement parks. Universal Studios’ Super Nintendo World is probably the most successful and well-known of these attractions in the world. Last month, Mojang Studios announced that Minecraft is getting its own amusement park as early as 2026.

Is this the Rebel Moon game Zack Snyder announced last year?

During Gamescom 2024, Zack Snyder himself took to the stage during Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live ceremony to formally reveal the Rebel Moon video game. As confusing as it might be, that announcement was for a different chapter in the Rebel Moon mythos.

The game announced during Gamescom is titled Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game, and is not related to Rebel Moon: The Descent. Blood Line is being developed by Super Evil Megacorp, the prolific developer behind the excellent Hades-inspired Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, and will be a class-based co-op action game. Like The Descent, however, players will be creating and taking the role of a rebel soldier joining the galactic world to take back their planet from tyrannical forces. Early screenshots and a trailer show isometric action gameplay in the style of Blizzard’s Diablo series.

Blood Line will be playable through Netflix’s Games mobile app. The streaming service hasn’t yet announced if it will be playable on platforms outside of mobile. Players can sign up for the Blood Line beta right now.

Rebel Moon: The Descent is available now at Sandbox VR locations.