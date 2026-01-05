With the Switch 2’s first full calendar year ahead, 2026 is sure to be an interesting year for Nintendo. We already know that some fan-favorite hits like Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave are set for later in the year. Nintendo also has big cultural events outside of game set for 2026, like the release of the second Super Mario film and Pokémon’s 30th anniversary. All signs point to Nintendo keeping its unprecedented hot streak going.

With success all but assured in the months ahead, let’s look at some of the ways we hope Nintendo keeps its fans happy in the new year.

A New Mainline Mario Game

Mario hasn’t had a solo adventure since the year the original Switch was released. Nintendo

It’s been more than eight years since Mario last graced a Nintendo platform with a mainline sequel, and the release of the Switch 2 means there’s no better time than now. Most of Nintendo’s big franchises, like Metroid, Zelda, Pokémon, Kirby, and even Fire Emblem, have seen a new entry in the last three years. Considering a new Nintendo doesn’t feel minted into canon until the Italian plumber gives his two cents, and it certainly seems like he’s overdue to appear in Nintendo’s current era of dominance.

If we look at history, mainline Mario games typically drop within a year of the new Nintendo console. With another film on the way, dropping a new game in the same year seems like a no-brainer way to capitalize on the character’s popularity.

More Free Switch 1 Game Updates

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom was one of many Switch 1 games that got a free major upgrade on Nintendo’s new hardware. Nintendo

The first six months of the Switch 2 were a mixed bag. While highlights like Donkey Kong Bananaza held fans over, the rest of the library consisted of older third-party games and cross-platform indie releases. Thankfully, the console’s ability to play Switch 1 games filled those gaps nicely. Even better was the wave of free title updates that provided these older Switch games a fresh coat of paint.

The ability to boot up games like Super Mario Odyssey in 4K or Xenoblade Chronicles 3 with a steadier framerate went a long way in building goodwill with early adopters as Nintendo gears up for the months and years ahead. In 2026, we hope this customer-friendly trend continues, updating the rest of the original Switch’s incomparable library.

Complete The Metroid Prime Trilogy

Nintendo must release the rest of this classic series on Switch by the end of 2026. Nintendo

The end of 2025 saw the 18-year wait for Metroid Prime 4 finally come to an end. And while this most recent entry fell a bit short of the series’ legacy, it was still a reminder of just how well these games hold up. It’s why it's such a shame that half the series isn’t readily available on modern consoles.

While the original game received an excellent Switch remaster a few years ago, 2004’s Metroid Prime: Echoes and 2007’s Metroid Prime: Corruption can’t be played unless you own hardware that’s old enough to drive. Re-releasing these forgotten stone-cold classics on Switch would allow a new generation to better appreciate these influential titles firsthand.

Pokémon Deserves Some Love For Its 30th

Pokémon hasn’t seen the same leap in fidelity that other Nintendo franchises have over the last decade, despite being one of the biggest IPs in the world. Nintendo

For as big a deal as Pokémon is, it’s certainly received the short end of the stick when it comes to quality assurance. Most major Pokémon games in the Switch era have done little to exceed expectations. At its worst, it represents some of Nintendo’s weakest, most technically troubled output. It’s a noticeable disparity when games like Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey have pushed their respective series forward in some unforgettable ways.

In 2026, which happens to mark 30 years of Pokémon, we hope to finally see Pokémon get the love and attention it deserves. This goes beyond announcing or releasing a new mainline game. The addition of some exciting new features that shake up the formula, as well as promising a level of polish that has been sorely lacking in the series, would mean a lot for getting the series back on track.

Mario Kart World Gets Even Bigger

Mario Kart World is a decent Switch 2 exclusive, but it can’t measure up to the greatness of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Nintendo

With the dust settled, it’s safe to say that Mario Kart World did not live up to the hype. Even with its huge open world, massive roster, and new racing mechanics, it still paled in comparison to the greatest Mario Kart game ever. But that doesn’t mean the dream is over.

In 2026, it would be great to see Mario Kart World expand. Give us new areas to explore and P-switch challenges. Finding ways to improve the ho-hum Free Roam mode could finally bring it to its potential. Instead of drip-feeding improvements to the game’s online suite, a proper “2.0” type relaunch would be a sound way to build hype. And that’s before we talk about inevitable additions like 200 CC speed and new characters.

Mario Kart World laid a solid foundation at launch. And Nintendo would be wise to steadily build on it.