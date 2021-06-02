The latest Call of Duty: Warzone update has implemented the new AMP63 pistol, a sidearm meant for close-quarters encounters. This fully automatic pistol feels like an SMG, though it has a low ammo count and isn’t effective past 15 meters or so.

Nonetheless, it’s not a bad choice for players who opt against running the Overkill perk, allowing you to have a close-range sidearm to pair with your primary. Unlocking this pistol isn’t the easiest task, but there is one method, in particular, you’ll want to use to get your hands on it faster.

In this guide, we’ll show you the easiest ways to unlock the AMP63, along with tips for the best attachments to use for it in Warzone.

How to unlock the AMP63 pistol in Call of Duty: Warzone

Before getting to the recommended loadout, let’s first touch on the easiest way to unlock the AMP63. If you jump into Warzone, the game will tell you to get five pistol kills across 20 different matches to unlock the weapon, which is a massive time sink. Players who use pistols often, particularly on Rebirth Island, might eventually complete this task naturally, but the fact remains, this is a tedious method we don’t recommend.

Instead, we advise unlocking this weapon by completing the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies challenge, which requires you to get 400 critical kills on zombies with pistols. To get a critical kill, just make sure the final shot is to the zombie’s head. The game will notify you each time, so you just need to perform this 399 more times to unlock the weapon.

This is far easier and faster since the zombies are plentiful, and you can use a few tactics to make things go even more smoothly. For one, we advise equipping a red dot optic onto your pistol so you can line up your shots easier. We also recommend grabbing the Deadshot Daquiri perk to auto-lock onto your enemy’s heads. When using this method, continuously aim down sights to snap onto the head of every target zombie. You’ll finish the challenge in no time.

If you don’t have Cold War, you’ll have to unlock the AMP63 the old-fashioned way: Hop into a game of Plunder in Warzone, get your five pistol kills, and then back out of the match. Repeat this process 19 more times to unlock the AMP63, but be warned, this will take a while.

How to level up the AMP63 in Call of Duty: Warzone

Once you unlock the AMP63 using one of the methods above, you’re going to need to level it up. The easiest way to do so is to complete contracts in a Warzone match. There are few methods for this, but one of the most reliable ways is to jump into a Rebirth match and continuously complete recon/supply run contracts. These can be finished within a matter of 30 seconds or so, and give you lots of weapon XP. You’ll be better off if you use a weapon XP token, as well.

The other method is to use a helicopter on Verdansk to quickly complete contracts. This method is slower but still effective. Either way, do this for a little while until your AMP63 is fully leveled up.

Best Call of Duty: Warzone AMP63 loadouts

Compared to the other top-tier pistols in Warzone, the AMP63 isn’t great. It works well within 15 meters, but beyond that, you might want to consider other options. Regardless, we’ll go through the recommended build for this new weapon below.

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 7.2” Reinforced Heavy

7.2” Reinforced Heavy Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Ammunition: STANAG 25 Rnd

STANAG 25 Rnd Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Since its range is this weapon’s greatest downside, we highly suggest coming equipped with the Agency Suppressor Muzzle, for added bullet velocity and damage range, as well as recoil control, while keeping you from appearing on the minimap. Next up, go with the 7.2” Reinforced Heavy Barrel, which improves the weapon’s damage range and bullet velocity once again. This will greatly improve its performance past 15 meters.

To increase the AMP63’s movement speed and aim walking movement speed, we highly suggest bringing the Tiger Team Spotlight Laser. This will ensure you’re moving as quickly as possible while using it.

Unfortunately, the weapon is capped at 25 rounds, which makes it harder to use. Go ahead and equip the STANAG 25 Rnd Ammunition type to get as much ammo as possible. Finally, go with the Serpent Wrap Rear Grip for improved aim down sights speed.

It might be tempting to use the Akimbo version of this weapon (AKA dual-wield), but doing so will greatly reduce your accuracy and you’ll find it to be less consistent than using a single pistol.

In general, we recommend the Sykov pistol or the Diamatti over the AMP63, as the latter has a slower time to kill than the others.