The Mana series is back with an original game after nearly two decades of remakes and spinoffs. Visions of Mana borrows heavily from the gameplay of 2020’s Trials of Mana, but this time with an expanded combat system and a whole new cast of characters setting off on a journey to the Mana Tree. First announced at the end of 2023, Visions of Mana is now just over the horizon. Here’s when you can get your hands on this gorgeous action RPG from Square Enix.

When Is the Visions of Mana Release Time?

Visions of Mana officially launches on August 29, but you may be able to start playing a little bit early in some cases. As a general rule, you can expect to start playing on consoles at around midnight on August 29, as a post from the Mana series social media account says. However, the game’s PlayStation Store listing specifies that it unlocks at midnight EDT, meaning it may be available starting at 9 p.m. PDT. So if you’re in a time zone other than EDT in the U.S., it’s worth checking in early if you find yourself wanting to jump in a bit early.

Square Enix has confirmed that Visions of Mana launches on Steam at midnight EST on August 29, and 9 p.m. PDT.

A guaranteed way to gain early access is by purchasing the game’s Digital Deluxe edition. Everyone who purchases that edition of the game will get access to the game 24 hours early. If you’re in the U.S., that means you can expect to start playing between 9 p.m. on August 27 and midnight on August 28.

What Is the Visions of Mana File Size?

Visions of Mana’s file size can change a bit based on which platform you’re on. According to the game’s Steam listing, you’ll need 45 GB free to install Visions of Mana. On PlayStation 5, its installed file size is just under 35 GB. That’s pretty standard for a blockbuster role-playing game and shouldn’t tax your storage space too much, but you might want to clear out some games you don’t need installed just to make sure.

Are There Any Visions of Mana Pre-Order Bonuses?

Visions of Mana offers bonuses for pre-orders, and for purchases made in the first month after launch.

Pre-ordering any edition of Visions of Mana will net you the Brave Blade, a weapon for protagonist Val.

In addition to pre-order bonuses, Square Enix is offering what it calls an “early purchase bonus” for Visions of Mana, which are available to players who buy the game by September 28. Anyone who does will receive the Guardian Garment outfit for Val. They’ll also receive a Starter Pack of consumable items that grant increased experience points and currency for a limited time — useful for keeping ahead of the game’s enemies, which can sometimes jump several levels from one area to the next.

The Visions of Mana Digital Deluxe edition also includes another outfit for each of the game’s main characters, along with a digital soundtrack of songs from across the Mana series.

Visions of Mana launches on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on August 29, with early access for the Digital Deluxe edition starting on August 28.