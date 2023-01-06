Every vital Valorant Episode 6, Act 1 detail you need to know

Happy New Year. Valorant is closing Episode 5 Act 3 in a couple of days and starting the year fresh with an entirely new number: Episode 6 Act 1. A few leaks have pointed to the upcoming lore, gun buddies, and other cosmetics, but official information just came out to confirm it. Episode 6 also brings the latest map since the Pearl with new mechanics to freshen gameplay. Here’s what we know so far about Valorant Episode 6 Act 1.

When is the Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 release date and time?

Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 launches on January 10, 2023. Note that this date sometimes varies depending on your region. The start time hasn’t been confirmed.

What is in the Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass?

The 9 Lives skin line supposedly lets you form a full team of Agents as cats. Riot Games

The Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass represents three holidays in one. The developers aimed to celebrate the New Year, Valentine’s Day, and Lunar New Year with the cosmetics in both the free and paid tracks. For example, the Good Fortune spray, New Year’s Knot buddy, and Peace and Love gun buddy represent the idea of good luck and togetherness in the new year. Meanwhile, the Shock Heart spray and Electric Love buddy fit a more love-themed aesthetic for Valentine’s Day.

We don’t know everything included with the Battlepass just yet. However, these are the highlights of the free and paid tracks.

Free Track Highlights

9 Lives Classic Gun Skin

Big Announcement Gun Buddy

PlayZilla Dan Card

Shock Heart Spray

Paid Track Highlights

The challenge behind Venturi weapons was “depicting speed.” Riot Games

The Paid Battlepass includes the Venturi skin line, which features sleek, modern designs for some of the game’s most popular weapons. As always, the Battlepass costs 1,000 VP.

Venturi Vandal

Venturi Knife

Rift Rider Card

Perfectly Roasted Spray

Folded Wish Gun Buddy

What is the new Valorant skin line?

The lore behind Araxys weapons is that they once belonged to an “aggressive and dangerous alien race.”

The Araxys skin line, the featured skin line for Valorant Episode 6 Act 1, represents powerful alien technology, which designers aimed to convey with its aesthetic.

“The goal was to create a skinline that embodied the danger, the mystery, and the power of an unknown, possibly hostile, alien race,” said Stefan Jevremovic, Art Lead. “We wanted to make something that seemed technologically advanced, yet too dangerous for mankind to wield safely.”

These are the weapons and goodies featured in the Araxys bundle:

Araxys Vandal

Araxys Operator

Araxys Shorty

Araxys Bulldog

Araxys Bio Harvester (melee)

Araxys Gun Buddy

Araxys Card

Araxys Spray

That’s not all, either. The Araxys weapons have levels that unlock custom options and color variants.

Araxys Guns

Level 1 - Custom model, bullets, and ADS reticle

Level 2 - Custom firing audio and visual effects (muzzle flash)

Level 3 - Custom equip, reload, inspect, and idle animations, visual effects, and audio (including firing audio)

Level 4 - Finisher and Kill Banner

Variant 1 - Purple Variant (with Purple Finisher and Kill Banner)

Variant 2 - Black/Red Variant (with Black/Red Finisher and Kill Banner)

Variant 3 - Gray Variant (with Gray Finisher and Kill Banner)

Araxys Melee

Level 1 - Custom Model

Level 2 - Custom equip and swipe animations, VFX, and audio

Variant 1 - Purple Variant

Variant 2 - Black/Red Variant

Variant 3 - Gray Variant

The full bundle costs 8,700 VP, so be sure to save up!

What is the new Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 map?

It might look like a religious structure, but it isn’t. Lotus is supposed to be a “Lost City.” Riot Games

Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 features a new map called Lotus, which is based in the Western Ghats of Omega Earth’s India. It specifically takes inspiration from Indian stepwells and Dravidian architecture to build its stony structures. Lotus is also called the “Lost City,” but it’s unclear what the means in regard to the game’s lore so far.

Lotus is a three-site map like Haven, meaning players can choose between three places to plant and defend. As leaks predicted, Lotus brings new mechanics in its map layout like rotating doors and destructible walls. It also has a “silent drop” that hasn’t been fully explained yet.