Everything we know about a possible Tunic port for PS4 and PS5

Tunic didn’t need a big name to impress critics. This indie knockout earned high marks for its whimsical setup, colorful backdrops, and challenging gameplay — enough for it to reach an 85 on Metacritic. Like Undertale and Stardew Valley, it’s also created solely by one person. The Legend of Zelda and Skyrim inspirations (noted in an interview between developer Andrew Shouldice and Game Rant) have been enough to raise a few brows and also spring interest in a possible PlayStation release. But will it happen?

Publisher Finji is known for backing other highly acclaimed indie games, particularly those with unique, cartoonish graphics like Night in the Woods and Chicory: A Colorful Tale. Makes sense that Tunic would fit in, though its gameplay seems to be much more intense than its siblings.

An example of Tunic’s vibrant backdrops. Finji

Tunic, once named Secret Legend, stars a tunic-wearing fox (like Link from The Legend of Zelda) on an adventure through dangerous lands. “Explore a land filled with lost legends, ancient powers, and ferocious monsters in Tunic, an isometric action game about a small fox on a big adventure,” the website copy reads. However, Shacknews notes that the story isn’t explained in a typical expositional manner — you have to find it for yourself. That is if you happen to survive the brutal boss encounters.

Tunic was just released for Windows (via Steam), Mac, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on March 16. However, the Xbox reviews for it might be negatively skewed. It currently has quite a few negative user reviews, mostly because of its Legend of Zelda and Dark Souls inspiration. Try not to rely too heavily on scores mentioning those points if you’re seriously considering trying it for yourself or eventually buying it for PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5.

Here’s everything we know so far about a possible PlayStation port for Tunic.

Will Tunic come to PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5?

These gems remind me of The Legend of Zelda’s Golden Goddesses. Finji

It’s possible but not confirmed. Finji last mentioned it in a 2019 tweet about it being an Xbox One exclusive, though that later changed to include Xbox Series X and S. So Tunic probably won’t come to PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 anytime soon.

That doesn’t mean it will never come to PlayStation. Finji has followed up with further platform compatibility for some of its games after launch, like a Nintendo Switch version for Chicory six months after its original release. It’s worth noting, though, that Finji typically doesn’t publish timed exclusives. Timed exclusives typically stay exclusive for a year or more, so we shouldn’t expect an announcement about Tunic’s availability for other consoles until much later. It’ll probably matter on its sales numbers, too.

As noted earlier, Tunic is currently available for Windows (via Steam), Mac, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Only time will tell if or when a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 port will come. Until then, you’ll either need to choose from the existing platforms or bookmark it for later.