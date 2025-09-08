There's Never Been a Better Time to Get Into the Trails Series

Over the last decade, you’ve probably started hearing more and more about the Trails games — a franchise that’s gone from ultra-niche to RPG powerhouse. But the whispered secret of Trails is that it’s a massively absurd time commitment to get into. Over ten games with a continuous story, many of which can easily last upwards of 60-80 hours. But it feels like Falcom’s Trails series is on the cusp of a real breakthrough, a watershed moment that could transform these games forever. And if you’ve had even the slightest inclination of wanting to get into these games, now is the time to buckle up for the ride.

Over the last two weeks, I’ve played two Trails games that are set to release within the next five months. Those are Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter, a remake of the very first game, and Trails Beyond the Horizon, sequentially the 13th game in the series.

Both titles are already coming off of Trails Through Daybreak 2 in February earlier this year. That’s a breakneck pace that sees the series finally catch up with Japan, after lagging behind for literally a decade. But playing all three of these games creates a rich tapestry that’s unlike any other video game out there, a fascinating example of how the universe and characters have grown and changed alongside developer Falcom itself. There’s maybe not a clearer example I can find of why I love RPGs so much, seeing how Trails has evolved over the years, and now loops back upon itself.

Both Sky and Horizon feel inexplicably linked, two sides of the same coin, furthering the franchise’s storytelling, gameplay, and visual style in much the same way.

Trails in the Sky presents a prime opportunity for newcomers to get a taste of the series, see what it’s all about, without all the baggage of an old, and kind of clunky, 2D RPG. After ten hours with the demo, it feels like Falcom has taken everything it’s learned over the last decade, and poured that back into the game that kicked off a new era for the company.

1st Chapter’s combat feels like a brilliant fusion of the series’ different eras, fleshed out with flashy animations. Gungho

I genuinely can only think of a handful of remakes that have felt as stunning in how the reimagined world and systems feel. Take the combat system, which uses the Daybreak game’s hybrid action and turn-based system as a foundation, then layers in the unique equipment and Orbment systems of the original game, and an assist mechanic similar to the Cold Steel games. It’s a fusion of different elements from across the series. And that’s similarly how a lot of the other facets of the game feel as well, from the gorgeously re-imagined towns and menus to a completely remade soundtrack, and brand new English dub.

As someone with fond memories of the original Trails in the Sky, this release inherently feels nostalgic, but also shockingly modern and fresh at the same time. It’s like going back to your elementary school as an adult — it’s all familiar but fresh, the bones are there but it’s layered with new paint and tech, and a chance for a new generation to be inspired. That’s the potential this remake holds, a chance for a new wave of fans to start appreciating Trails, while old fans can see how far it’s come.

The nearly ten-hour demo for Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter is available now on all platforms. Gungho

And that takes us to Trails Beyond the Horizon, and a 30-minute demo that genuinely surprised me. As much as I loved the Trails Through Daybreak games, at this point I felt like I’d seen most of what Trails' combat systems have to offer — but Horizon slapped that idea out of my head almost immediately.

The thing that immediately jumps out is how smooth the action portion of combat feels, with combos flowing together drastically better than in previous games. It’s ostensibly the same system as the Daybreak games, but the refinement is pretty clear the second you touch the controller. There are a couple of new systems added on top, however. Chief among those is the ZOC, a gauge on the bottom right of the screen that can affect both action and turn-based battles. This gauge fills by attacking and taking damage, and if it fills in action battles, time slows down, making enemies move slower and increasing the attack and stun damage of your characters. In turn-based battles, filling up the gauge will enable your character to take continuous actions.

There are other additions to the action combat, like enhanced Quick Arts, but I won’t get too in the weeds here. The larger point is that the action combat doesn’t just feel viable in Trails Beyond the Horizon; it actually might be a highlight of the game. While Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 brilliantly wove action elements into its turn-based combat, this feels like the best hybrid system I’ve ever seen in an RPG — a seamless experience between action and turn-based.

Trails Beyond the Horizon almost immediately feels like an exceptional refinement of Daybreak’s combat. NIS America

On top of all that, Trails Beyond the Horizon finally introduces a feature I’ve been begging for from this series, a quick reference terms and archive system. Called “Timely Terms,” the system works almost exactly like the Active Time Lore from Final Fantasy XVI, letting you instantly bring up descriptions for terms, characters, locations, etc., during cutscenes and conversations. You can also quickly bring up the Archive menu from Timely Terms if you want to dig deeper. In a series absolutely laden with lore and dozens of characters, this is a feature that can be a drastic help, and it’s all integrated seamlessly.

I absolutely adored both Daybreak games because of both the hybrid combat and the exceptional ensemble cast. Going off my expectations of those two games, Trails Beyond the Horizon feels like it’s building on just the right things, smartly improving on some of Daybreak’s weaker aspects, while embracing what worked. At the same time, there’s a lot of promise to this new narrative, considering it’s bringing back both the Cold Steel game’s Rean and my personal favorite character, Trails in the Sky the 3rd protagonist Father Kevin Graham. If you’re a real sicko for Trails lore, you know there’s reason to be excited.

Horizon feels like a pivotal moment for the franchise’s story, finally pulling together characters and plot threads from across different games. NIS America

But the whole point here is that if you aren’t one of those sickos, you could be. It’s rare to see a franchise simultaneously put out its most ambitious game yet and take huge steps to remake its founding entry and bring in new fans. The fact that these two games are coming out at the same time is honestly astounding, and makes me incredibly happy that I signed on with the series a decade ago.

I know spending a thousand hours on a bunch of RPGs is a big commitment, but it’s an investment I genuinely don’t regret in any way. There’s nothing, literally nothing, like the Trails games, and more than ever, it feels like Falcom gets what’s made this series special, and is going all in on that. With the series seemingly starting to enter its final act, it’ll be fascinating to see how it all wraps up — and if you want to be a part of it, this is the best chance you’ll ever have.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter releases on September 19 for PS4, PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon launches on January 15, 2026, for PS4, PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2.