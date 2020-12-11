At The Game Awards 2020 , tons of new games were revealed. The horror genre in particular had a strong showing with games like Back 4 Blood, Warhammer: Darktide, and The Callisto Protocol. That terrifying last game in particular looks very exciting as a kind of spiritual successor to Dead Space. It's also being developed by a studio connected to PUBG.

While the game is still a ways off, we've rounded up everything that you want to know about The Callisto Protocol.

When is The Callisto Protocol release date?

If you're eager to try the next horror games from one of Dead Space's creators, you are going to have to wait a bit. When The Callisto Protocol was announced, it was given a vague release year of 2022. It's a ways off, but that also means it is coming out once next-gen is in full swing.

Is there a The Callisto Protocol trailer?

Yes! The game was revealed with a trailer at The Game Awards 2020. While it doesn't show any gameplay, it certainly sets the tone for the game, with a prisoner on Jupiter's moon Callisto running into an absolutely horrific creature. Check it out below:

What platforms will The Callisto Protocol be available on?

The press release for The Callisto Protocol confirms that the game is coming to both PC and consoles. While the specific consoles in question weren't specified, The Callisto Protocol is also described as a "next-generation take on survival horror," so the game is most likely coming to Xbox Series X and PS5. PUBG is available on Google Stadia too, so it's possible that The Callisto Protocol could come to that cloud gaming platform.

What is The Callisto Protocol story?

"Set on Jupiter’s moon Callisto in the year 2320, The Callisto Protocol is a next-generation take on survival horror," the game's press release reveals. "The game challenges players to escape the maximum-security Black Iron Prison and uncover its terrifying secrets." If you're dissatisfied with how EA abandoned Dead Space, The Callisto Protocol definitely seems like it fills that sci-fi horror void we've been missing.

What studio is developing The Callisto Protocol?

The Callisto Protocol is being developed by Striking Distance, a studio owned by Krafton, who also owns PUBG Crop. The studio is led by Glen Schofield, who has previously worked on Dead Space at EA and even Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and Call of Duty: WWII. If you are a fan of any of his previous games or want to see what the studio behind PUBG does next, definitely keep this game on your radar.

"The Callisto Protocol is the culmination of decades of experience building AAA games," Schofield said in a press release. "We’ve built a world-class studio of passionate developers that is ready to once again tackle one of our all-time favorite genres—survival horror. We’re setting out to make one of the most terrifying games of all time."

Is The Callisto Protocol connected to PUBG?

While the reveal trailer doesn't seem to contain any major connections to PUBG, Striking Distance Studio is owned by PUBG Corp and previous comments suggest it's connected. When Glen Schoshield joined Striking Distance, he said he was working on "an original narrative in the PUBG universe." Still, The Callisto Protocol seems to be showing a darker side of the PUBG universe that we've never seen.