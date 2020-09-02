Inside the movement revolutionizing gaming culture

While video game culture usually paints a picture of an isolated basement gnome staring blankly at a screen for hours at a time, modern gaming has become a largely collaborative experience as technology connects gamers from different backgrounds, cultures, and experiences to a vast social network.

And as these social webs grow, the industry is reckoning with some long-standing social issues like sexism and harassment, and the idea that the gaming world is only welcome to white guys.

Modern gaming looks to level the playing field, pushing for diversity and taking on misconduct, so that more players can finally be seen ... and heard.

In this episode of The Abstract, we discuss the brewing social issues plaguing the gaming community and the rising movements to take them on.

Our first story is about the recent allegations of misconduct against some of the biggest names in the competitive Super Smash Bros. scene. As top players face sexual abuse accusations, a movement from within has triggered long-overdue conversations about how the gaming community needs to grow up or disappear.

Our second story looks at how the video game industry aims to address its long-standing lack of diversity. Looking to reverse a history of casting white talent for non-white characters, developers are seeking to be more inclusive. Actors of color in video games are finally finding opportunities to play heroes and villains who share their backgrounds.

