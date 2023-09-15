Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn Continues the Story of 2021’s Best RPG

The September 2023 State of Play was a great showcase for RPG fans, especially those looking forward to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and its twisting timeline. But one welcome surprise was the return of Tales of Arise, 2021’s best RPG, which announced that it would be releasing an expansion before the end of the year.

Beyond the Dawn looks to add a hefty amount of new content for fans of the base game. Here is everything you need to know about Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn and how it will continue the story of Alphen and Shionne.

When Is the Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn Release Date?

The new character, Nazamil, will be the focus of Beyond the Dawn. Bandai Namco

The September 2023 State of Play trailer revealed that Beyond the Dawn will be released on November 9, 2023. The expansion will be released on all of the base game’s platforms: PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series and One consoles, and PC.

Is There a Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn?

Yes! Beyond the Dawn was announced during the September 2023 State of Play with a trailer giving fans a look at the plot and new characters the expansion will introduce to the world of Tales of Arise. Check it out:

Is Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn a Standalone Expansion?

Beyond the Dawn will require players own the base game, Tales of Arise. However, the expansion will be a free update for all players who already own the base game. According to an official PlayStation Blog post, Beyond the Dawn will add more than 20 hours of new content.

What Is the Story of Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn?

It’s been two years since Tales of Arise was released, and Beyond the Dawn will pick up the story after a short passage of time. Beyond the Dawn will take place over a year after the end of Tales of Arise, bringing back together Alphen and Shionne with the rest of their party to see what happens after their happily ever after.

The inciting event of Beyond the Dawn is the appearance of the new character, Nazamil. The PlayStation Blog post gives some details on Nazamil. She is the daughter of a Dahnan and a Renan, with one of her parents being a lord that players crossed paths with in the base game, though developers wouldn’t share which lord as they want it to be a surprise for the player. The game will also introduce new skills, dungeons, and quests to explore.

Beyond the Dawn offers the rare opportunity to show what happens in the aftermath of saving the world in an epic RPG. Bandai Namco

As laid out in the PlayStation Blog post, the most fascinating part of Beyond the Dawn is that it offers developers and players a chance that few epic RPGs rarely do —the chance to see what happens after the world is saved.

The conflict between the Dahnans and the Renans — two societies that are forever at odds with each other — is the central focus of Tales of Arise. Alphen and Shionne come from two opposite sides of the conflict and their relationship becomes a meaningful parallel to those larger divisions. But animosity lingers, even after the end of Tales of Arise.

Beyond the Dawn looks to show how that fallout actually happens, and how the world moves on in the wake of massive change. Bandai Namco General Producer Yusuke Tomizawa wrote in the PlayStation Blog post, “I like these intriguing stories that remain, which sometimes reflect reality. On the other hand, I love recalling the character’s later life and I suddenly wonder how the characters continue to deal with the world afterward in response to that question.”

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn will release on November 9, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.