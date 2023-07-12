Everything We Know About Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Mario and his pals are back. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the latest installment in the acclaimed franchise, with a bright and fantastical art style and plenty of new gameplay features. True to its namesake, this game will no doubt spark wonder thanks to its enthralling visuals and stage design. But when will Super Mario Bros. Wonder release, how will it play, and what else can you expect from it? Here’s what you need to know about Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Release Date

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will launch exclusively for Nintendo Switch on October 20, 2023. It’s available to pre-order right now.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Trailer

Nintendo revealed Super Mario Bros. Wonder during the recent June 2023 Direct, with a nearly three-minute trailer. It doesn’t ruin all of the surprises, but the trailer does offer a look at some gameplay, as well as its gorgeous visuals and sounds.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Features

Wonder Flowers will change the game’s stages in surprising ways. Nintendo

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a 2D side-scroller that will seemingly play a lot like the New Super Mario Bros. series. While the fundamental gameplay will mirror recent 2D entries, this new installment will include new items called Wonder Flowers.

Collecting a Wonder Flower will impact the stage in wild ways, like turning your character into a spiky ball or certain parts of the level coming to life. Nintendo hasn’t shown off much of this new feature, but it did end the reveal trailer with a look at Mario as an elephant ... which, of course, took the internet by storm.

The trailer also offered a look at some interesting gameplay features, such as the ability to grind on rails, and a new stretching mechanic that makes your character tall. There’s still plenty more for Nintendo to reveal in terms of gameplay, but based on what’s been shown so far, it seems truly Wonderful.

Nintendo will likely hold a dedicated Direct prior to the game’s release to run down more gameplay features. For now, there’s plenty to be excited about.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Characters

The character list is as expected, but perhaps Nintendo will reveal more as we approach the game’s release. Nintendo

So far, Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Yoshi, and Toad have been confirmed to make an appearance in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Though, it’s possible more will make an appearance — either as enemies or playable characters. Bowser will probably be featured in some way, just as he has in most installments since the series’ inception.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will support four-player local multiplayer. Online play will not be included, sadly.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder launches on Nintendo Switch on October 20.