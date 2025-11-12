The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Trailer Is Packed With Easily Missed Easter Eggs

Following the smash-hit success of the Super Mario Bros. Movie, Nintendo’s big foray into the film world is about to continue, as we finally have our first look at The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. And while the trailer is heavy on gags, as you might expect for an Illumination film, it also packs in a surprising amount of detail. The sequel looks like it will significantly expand the Mario movieverse, and it isn’t taking inspiration from just one game.

The trailer’s biggest reveal is the introduction of two beloved Mario characters: Rosalina and Bowser Jr. Both feature extensively, and we see that Bowser Jr. is trying to break his dad out of captivity in the Mushroom Kingdom. We don’t know Rosalina’s role yet, though she gets a moment at the end to annihilate the Megaleg boss. Check it all out below.

Rosalina will be voiced by Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World), who’s known to be a massive Nintendo fan. Bowser Jr. is an equally inspired casting choice, as he’ll be played by Bennie Safdie (Oppenheimer, Good Time, Uncut Gems).

Beyond getting a good look at these two characters, the Galaxy trailer is crammed full of notable Easter eggs. It starts with Bowser Jr.’s first scene, where we see him wielding the exact paintbrush he used in Super Mario Sunshine (although it lacks the emblem of Professor E. Gadd, its in-game inventor). We also see Bowser Jr. use paint to power up into his Wonder Form from 2023’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Bowser Jr. debuted in Super Mario Sunshine, so references to that game make sense. Nintendo

That multi-game inspiration extends to the locations we see. There’s Rosalina’s Comet Observatory from Galaxy and Galaxy 2, of course, but there’s also what looks like the Sand Kingdom from Super Mario Odyssey. This is confirmed if you pause the trailer at 1:35, which shows a shot of Luigi’s bike with a sticker from Tostarena, the Kingdom’s hub town, on it.

Even more interesting is the casino-like world we see near the end, which has a ton of Ninji running around. While Mario has featured plenty of casino-based worlds, I think this one might be inspired by a specific level from Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Ninji Jump Party. The music-based level takes place in a glitzy gold world, and quite adorably has Ninji cheering you along. They look a little more hostile in the movie, though.

The adorable Ninji look like they’ll get their due in the Galaxy movie. Nintendo

All of this suggests that, despite the Galaxy name, this second film will adapt the Mario series as a whole. We also know at least one other major character will appear, as a leak from a Pillsbury product, of all things, confirmed Yoshi’s arrival. It’s a big swing that makes sense if Nintendo is looking to expand its product into more films, TV shows, and other spinoffs. With a live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda on the way, and the first original animated short from Nintendo Pictures focusing on Pikmin, it certainly seems like Nintendo has no intention of slowing down its expansion outside of games.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie hits theaters in April 2026.