Here’s Exactly When You Can Start Playing Super Mario Bros. Wonder

After more than a decade since the last 2D platformer in the series, Mario finally gets back to his roots in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The dazzling new entry from Nintendo is well worth the wait, with our review saying, “Through tried-and-true platforming mechanics mixed with a handful of new power-ups and the central Wonder Effect, Mario Wonder is a delightful platformer imbued with Nintendo’s signature charm.”

With that in mind, here’s what you need to know about getting started with Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

When is the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Launch Time?

Super Mario Bros. Wonder launches on October 20, but some players in the United States may be able to dive in the night before depending on their location. Often, digital Switch games go live at 9 p.m. PT the night before release, so players on the West Coast of the U.S. should be able to start diving into the digital version on October 19. Other territories will have to wait until after midnight on the morning of October 20 to begin playing.

Can You Pre-Load Super Mario Bros. Wonder?

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is currently available to pre-load on Nintendo Switch. It’s recommended to do so, as you’ll be able to start playing as soon as the game goes live in your region.

What is Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s File Size?

Super Mario Bros. Wonder won’t put a strain on your storage space. Nintendo

The file size of Super Mario Bros. Wonder comes in at 3.5 GB, which feels like nothing compared to major AAA games on other platforms that easily approach 100GB. Most people should have the space for Super Mario. Bros Wonder without having to delete other games.

Are There Super Mario Bros. Wonder Pre-Order Bonuses?

Several retailers are offering physical pre-order bonuses for Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Nintendo

While there are no digital pre-order bonuses for Super Mario Bros. Wonder through Nintendo itself, a number of retailers are offering extra goodies for the physical version. Below are the pre-order bonuses through various sellers:

GameStop : Super Mario Bros. Wonder sticker set

: Super Mario Bros. Wonder sticker set Best Buy : Super Mario Bros. Wonder art print

: Super Mario Bros. Wonder art print Walmart : Super Mario Bros. Wonder trading card pack

: Super Mario Bros. Wonder trading card pack Target: Super Mario Bros. Wonder shadowbox collectible

Super Mario Bros. Wonder launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on October 20.