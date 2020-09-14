How to claim 5 free Super Mario 3D All-Stars pins as a pre-order bonus

Super Mario 3D All-Stars bundles together three distinctly popular 3D Mario games — Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy — as the first wave of celebration for Mario's 35th anniversary.

Other future releases include games like Mario 35 and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, but for now, Nintendo is offering a collection of five pins completely free to anyone who pre-orders the 3D All-Stars bundle. All you need to do is complete a handful of "missions" and the pins will be shipped straight to you. Here's how you do it.

What's in the Super Mario 3D All-Stars pins collection?

If you can complete the required missions, you'll receive five exclusive pins based on representations of Mario from:

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros. 2

Super Mario Bros. 3

Super Mario World

Super Mario 64

Each one will be based on a version of Mario seen on the corresponding game's cover art.

Nintendo

How do you get the Super Mario 3D All-Stars pins?

To obtain the Super Mario 3D All-Stars pins, you need to head to the Mario 35th-anniversary website. When you arrive, log in with your Nintendo account to find six total missions.

To be eligible for the pins, you need to complete the mission requiring you to purchase Super Mario 3D All-Stars and any four of the remaining missions, for five total missions. This means you can skip any mission that's giving you too much trouble. Since purchasing the game is required, the pins will first be available once Super Mario 3D All-Stars releases on Friday, September 18, 2020.

How do you complete each mission for the Super Mario 3D All-Stars pins?

There's no order for which mission you need to complete first, so feel free to tackle missions at your discretion.

Mission 1: "Visit the official Super Mario website"

This mission is easy. All you need to do is visit this website while logged into your Nintendo account.

Mission 2: "Take the Super Mario quiz"

Follow this link to take a five-question quiz on all things Mario. When you arrive, make sure you're logged into your Nintendo Account. You'll notice that you can take either an "Easy" or "Hard" version of the quiz. Choose either. The mission only requires you to take the quiz in any form; Passing it isn't necessary. However, if you do pass it, you'll receive validation from Mario himself that you care for the brand.

If you're having trouble, here are the answers in for both difficulties:

Easy:

Super Mario World Bee Magic Hot Dog Tanooki Suit Brother

Hard:

Flash Liquidizer Ultra Dousing Device Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels Super Mario 64 Super Mario 64 Red

Mission 3: "Download 'This is My Mario' image"

While logged into your Nintendo account, head to this page featuring every core Super Mario game released between 1985 and 2019. Beneath the cover art and release date of each game, you'll find a bright red button with a download icon labeled "This is MY Mario." Click that button to download an image of the cover art for the respective game, completing the mission.

My Mario Nintendo

Before you look, Inverse can confirm that Nintendo did erase both Mario Teaches Typing titles from this roster. For shame, Nintendo!

Mission 4: "Try the Super Mario Music Player"

Head over to the Super Mario Music Player and listen to any track available – while logged into your Nintendo account, of course – to complete the mission.

Mission 5: "Race in the Super Mario Kart Tour event"

From September 9 at 2 a.m. Eastern until September 23 at 1:59 a.m. Eastern, the Super Mario Kart Tour event is happening in the mobile game Mario Kart Tour. All you need to do is log onto the game in this time period and finish a single race to complete the mission. According to the mission description, you'll receive credit for completion on September 29, so don't fret if it doesn't appear as completed after finishing a race.

Also, don't fret at all about this mission. This is by far the most intensive mission on the list and it's not required if you want to order the pins. You can skip one mission from the list and you should use your skip on this one.

If you still want to complete this mission, follow these links on iOS and Android devices to download Mario Kart Tour.

Mission 6: "Purchase the Super Mario 3D All-Stars game"

This mission is absolutely required if you want the pin collection. You can complete this mission by purchasing Super Mario 3D All-Stars either physically or digitally. Either way, it won't process until launch day on September 18. Nintendo claims it may also take up to 48 hours after purchase to be marked as complete.

If you purchase Super Mario 3D All-Stars physically, make sure to register your game to complete the mission.

Nintendo

When will the pins for Super Mario 3D All-Stars ship?

We don't yet have a date for when the pins will ship, but the Rewards page for Mario's 35 anniversary claims the pins are a "Wave 1 reward." They state that Wave 1 will conclude on December 22, 2020. If the pins aren't distributed right after they're ordered, they'll likely be sent out around December 22.

Will more Mario 35th pins be available at a later date?

Maybe? The initial pin set leaves out quite a few classics. It wouldn't be surprising if Nintendo decided to honor contemporary titles via a potential "Wave 2" reward list.