After a litany of leaks, rumors , fan-prodding, and false starts , Rocksteady Studios' newest game has finally been announced: the Suicide Squad is getting its own video game with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The game pulls from all corners of the DC Universe to build its expansive roster. What characters are in that roster? Who plays them? Do you know that voice from somewhere? Here's every character currently expected to appear in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

Every known playable character in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

We currently know four playable characters will come to Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League when it launches in 2022. The roster consists of Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot, and Captain Boomerang.

Will Arnett and his Suicide Squad pals Rocksteady

Every known target in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Sure, Superman is our first known target in Suicide Squad Kills the Justice League, but the game ostensibly has so much more to offer. During the post-trailer interview at DC FanDome, Will Arnett sated Captain Boomerang's bloodlust by promising that he could fight Flash in the full game. It's likely that some iteration of the Scarlet Speedster will appear. Keystone City was mentioned as a location in Arkham Knight, implying the Flash mantle is currently held by either Wally West or Jay Garrick.

Those are the only two we know for sure so far. While Will Arnett promised every Justice League member, it's likely that only a few standouts will show up. Rocksteady creative director, Sefton Hill did promise that this will tie up loose ends from the Arkham-verse, so perhaps we'll see Justice Leaguers that were previously hinted at in the Arkham-verse. We could see Green Arrow, Black Canary, Blue Beetle, Booster Gold, Hawkman, The Atom, and Cyborg show up. Each one was mentioned in some capacity during Batman Arkham Knight, implying they could possibly show up in Suicide Squad Kills the Justice League

Harley Quinn, back at Arkham Asylum yet again. Rocksteady.

Will more characters be added to Suicide Squad Kills the Justice League?

We don't yet know if there will be additional characters added before Suicide Squad Kills the Justice League launches 2022, but I wouldn't be surprised. Developer Rocksteady has added DLC to previous games and given Suicide Squad Kills the Justice League's nature, they should be expected this time around as well.

Some rumors claim that El Diablo, Cheetah, and Enchantress will be playable characters. Additionally, Rocksteady could throw in a few more Justice League targets as well.