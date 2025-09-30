The Steam Autumn Sale arrived much earlier than usual this year, landing in late September rather than November. That means there’s a chance to pick up some great recent PC games with a discount well before the holiday season starts. In choosing our favorites, we’re looking at games that are shaving a substantial percentage off their normal price, with a mix of big titles and some you might have missed on release.

Here are the best deals you can find during the Steam Autumn Sale, running until October 6.

Disco Elysium - The Final Cut

Disco Elysium is one of the most fascinating RPGs ever made and it’s dirt cheap right now. ZA/UM

Disco Elysium has been on a lot of players’ minds again recently, as both developer ZA/UM and the multitude of studios that spun off it after many of the game’s designers were fired have announced potential successors. In the midst of all that, Disco Elysium - The Final Cut is a massive 75 percent off. If you haven’t yet experienced this one-of-a-kind RPG, which grapples with the messy optics of revolution and the even messier psychology of its protagonist, now is a great chance. Oddly enough, it’s also available as a bundle with Control Ultimate Edition, which itself is 90 percent off.

$9.99 (was $39.99)

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

Mimimi Games’ swan song is an incredible blend of real-time stealth and strategy. Hooded Horse

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew is the final game from developer Mimimi Games, which closed its doors shortly after the game’s release. Set in a world of ghosts and pirates, Shadow Gambit shows the developer at the top of its form in an impeccable mix of stealth and strategy. Playing as a band of pirates with supernatural abilities, your goal is to outflank the invading Inquisition with unique real-time strategy mechanics. The rest of the Mimimi catalog is also on sale and worth checking out as well.

$9.99 (was $39.99)

Citizen Sleeper

Story-driven RPG Citizen Sleeper is a sci-fi masterpiece. Fellow Traveler

While this year’s Citizen Sleeper 2 gets a 25 percent discount, the original game is 70 percent off during the sale, making it especially worth picking up. Set aboard a space station riddled with conflict from disparate factions of gangs, workers, and corporations, Citizen Sleeper is a complex and compelling tale of what freedom even means under space capitalism. Its cast of characters is second-to-none, and its dice mechanics make it one of the best games ever to capture the feel of tabletop role-playing in digital form.

$5.99 (was $19.99)

Frogmonster

Frogmonster features some of the best FPS bosses the genre has to offer. Ben Jungwirth

What do you get when you cross a first-person shooter and a Soulslike with a Metroidvania? You get Frogmonster. This fantastic genre mashup lets you eat bugs to gain new powers (more games should do this, honestly) and offers a lot of flexibility through its variety of spells and weapons to fight with. While exploring its voxel world is fun on its own, it’s the fact that it features more than 30 of the best bosses you’ll ever see in a first-person shooter that really make Frogmonster worth playing.

$11.99 (was $19.99)

The Midnight Walk

The Midnight Walk is built by hand out of clay, making its world one of the most gorgeous you’ll find in any video game. Fast Travel Games

The Midnight Walk is a stunning adventure game that’s been criminally overlooked this year. Set in a world handmade in clay then 3D scanned to create the game, The Midnight Walk tells a series of short, heartbreaking vignettes that need to be seen. While its stealth and puzzles don’t always hit the mark, its world and the stories within are utterly captivating, especially when played in VR (though it’s still fantastic without the headset).

$25.99 (was $39.99)

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Fires of Rubicon is a spectacular revival of FromSoftware’s Armored Core series. FromSoftware

Taking a break from hard-as-nails fantasy games, FromSoftware returned to the long dormant Armored Core series in 2023 for a radical change of pace — a hard-as-nails sci-fi game. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is one of the most exhilarating action games ever made, asking players to build a custom mech out of a huge list of varied parts, then use it to perfection to get through some incredibly difficult battles. On top of that, it’s got an incredible player-versus-player arena mode, letting you put your mech to the test against human pilots in duels and team-based battles.

$35.99 (was $59.99)

Before Your Eyes

Before Your Eyes pushes the bounds of how games can be played with its webcam-based controls. Skybound Games

Meant to be played via webcam, Before Your Eyes is a fascinating narrative adventure with a genuinely novel control scheme. The story plays out in a series of vignettes in first-person, telling the story of your character’s life. But every time you blink, the scene changes, drawing you forward through the protagonist’s life each time your eyes close. With a sequel (Goodnight Universe) on the way in November, it’s a great time to play Before Your Eyes if you missed it on release.

$1.99 (was $9.99)

Pacific Drive

Part-horror, part-driving sim, Pacific Drive is a survival game unlike any other. Kepler Interactive

Pacific Drive offers a unique take on horror as Halloween approaches. Set in a region called the Olympic Exclusion Zone, where reality is breaking apart at the seams, Pacific Drive is a road trip into the supernatural. The only way to survive is by maintaining your modified station wagon as you drive through the wilderness, collecting the resources you need to escape the exclusion zone alive.

$14.99 (was $29.99)

Granblue Fantasy Relink

Granblue Fantasy Relink features some of the best action RPG combat around. Cygames Inc

Most of the time, RPGs get by on the strength of their stories more than anything else. That’s not exactly the case with Granblue Fantasy Relink, which instead succeeds because of its incredible combat. Based on a popular mobile RPG series, Granblue Fantasy Relink features some of the best action combat you’ll find in an RPG, with a massive cast of characters to choose from, all featuring their own distinct combat styles. An online mode lets you team up with other players online, and the game shines especially brightly in boss encounters, with complex mechanics that are a blast to learn.

$26.99 (was $59.99)

Nine Sols

Nine Sols mixes inspirations like Hollow Knight and Sekiro for a unique Metroidvania. RedCandle Games

If you somehow finish Hollow Knight: Silksong and find yourself craving another crushingly difficult Metroidvania, Nine Sols should be first on your list. A surprising release from the developer of horror titles Devotion and Detention, Nine Sols infuses its action platforming with the spirit of Sekiro, demanding you master the art of the parry to survive. Its combat system feels unique, requiring patience as much as precision, all backed up by a wonderful art style that helps take the sting out of what will undoubtedly be many failed runs.

$14.99 (was $29.99)