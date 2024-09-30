RIt’s been a year since Starfield was released on Xbox and PC. The space-faring role-playing game is Bethesda Game Studios’ first new property since 1994, a welcome interlude from both the Fallout games and the long-running Elder Scrolls series.

While the developers have released a wave of new content over the last year, including accessibility features, drivable vehicles, quality-of-life tweaks, and mods. But this week, Bethesda drops the first proper expansion for Starfield, titled Shattered Space. The release of Shattered Space makes it a perfect time to jump back into the game, as it will add dozens of new quests, items, and an entirely new planet that emulates the open-world locations of Elder Scrolls rather than the large-scale hubs that already exist in Starfield.

Here’s everything you should know before jumping back into the galaxy-spanning adventures of Constellation and their attempts to get to the bottom of a brand-new mystery.

What is Shattered Space About?

Shattered Space will shed light on the mysterious origins of House Var’uun, the religious sect introduced in the core game. For those of you who need a refresher: House Va’ruun is a faction that believes a being known as the Great Serpent created the Milky Way galaxy and has been in a deep slumber ever since. These followers believe that when this celestial being awakens, it will destroy everything in existence except for its most loyal followers and disciples.

The planetary origins of this faction have remained shrouded in mystery, until now. Shattered Space will take players to Va’ruun’kai, the hidden homeworld of House Va’ruun. Few people in the galaxy know about Va’ruun’kai’s existence, making this uncharted territory for the Starborn and their Constellation companions. The expansion will take place entirely in the Va’ruun’kai capital city of Dazra and adjacent areas on the planet.

The structure of Shattered Space will depart greatly from the rest of the game. Players will explore a massive city like a space-themed version of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout as opposed to flying from planet to planet. In a way, this addresses one of Starfield’s most divisive elements: the constant need to navigate menus in order to explore.

How to Access Shattered Space

Players won’t have to complete the main quest to access Shattered Space. Bethesda Game Studios

Players must complete the first mission in Starfield’s main quest, One Small Step, to access Shattered Space. Once this introductory mission is complete, players will get a distress signal from deep space when they gravity jump to a star system not used by a particular quest or mission.

Level Requirement

Bethesda’s webpage for Shattered Space recommends players reach at least level 35 before heading to Va’ruun’kai “for the best experience.” However, the content is immediately accessible.

“You don't need to have completed the main quest,” Bethesda Game Studios’ Design Director Emil Pagliarulo tweeted ahead of release. “Starborn powers help, as always, but aren't at all required.”

Recommended Actions

We highly recommend purchasing the REV-8 land vehicle before starting Shattered Space. Bethesda Game Studios

While Pagliarulo says it's not required, we recommend that players purchase the Rev-8 Land Rover from New Atlantis or any other spaceport in the galaxy. The entirety of Shattered Space takes place on a single planet, so having the extra option to cover vast swaths of land on Varuun will surely be helpful. The land vehicle's extra firepower will also be a great help during enemy encounters and for players who take a break from the new content to collect resources and tie up loose ends from the main game.

Returning players should also check out the wave of accessibility features added to the game since its release. Adjusting settings like enemy health to make them less bullet spongey and reducing the weight of objects to decrease the chances of becoming over-encumbered goes a long way in customizing the experience around what players enjoy best.

How much does Shattered Space cost?

Now’s the perfect time to jump back into Bethesda’s space-faring role-playing game. Bethesda Game Studios

Owners of Starfield’s Premium Edition will have immediate access to Shattered Space. For everyone else, Shattered Space is a $30 expansion. Xbox Game Pass subscribers get a ten percent discount, bringing the price down to $27.

If you’re one of the millions of players who jumped into Starfield via their Game Pass subscription, you can upgrade to the premium version of the game for $35. For players jumping in for the first time, the Starfield Premium Edition is $100, which drops down to $80 for Game Pass subscribers.

Shattered Space is available now on PC and Xbox Series X|S.