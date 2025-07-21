It’s been nearly two years since Starfield launched. And yet, it seems like the science fiction role-playing game isn’t getting the post-launch support players have come to expect from the storied developer. Unfortunately for hopeful Bethesda Game Studios fans, it doesn’t seem like that harrowing trend will change before the year ends.

As first reported by GameRant, game industry insider NateTheHate confirmed in a ResetEra forum that Bethesda has no current plans to release a second expansion for Starfield before the end of 2025. While it certainly seemed the case as neither the developer nor its parent company Xbox, teased that anything was on the horizon, NateTheHate (who has a pretty reliable track record when it comes to industry leaks) confirming this fact quells any hope for a surprise release in the coming months.

Corroborating what Windows Central’s Jez Corden reported earlier this month, NateTheHate says Bethesda is working on a follow-up to 2024’s Shattered Space expansion. The follow-up is being worked on alongside the long-gestating Elder Scrolls VI. If the timeline is accurate, that means Starfield will go an entire year and change without a proper update from Bethesda itself.

The REV-8 was an excellent official addition to Starfield last year. Bethesda Game Studios

This isn’t the end of the world for Starfield. While it didn’t reach the same levels of success as Skyrim or Fallout 4, the game sold well enough at launch. And in the two years since its release, its modding community is healthier and more active than ever. But momentum for the game’s official support seemed to peter out following the middling reception to Shattered Space, something players have been pointing out all year on the game’s social media pages.

Save for a few tweaks to gameplay, Starfield’s coolest additions are being presented by community creators who have Bethesda’s blessing. In May, the paid creation called Watchtower allowed players to create space fleets with the ships they own. This allows them to not only cruise through space as an unstoppable force, it also grants them the ability to call in air strikes and support from space while exploring planets on foot.

Players should account for the fact that Bethesda making new stuff for Starfield will take longer than it did for Skyrim (Skyrim got three official expansions in a year) due to the complexity of development on modern hardware. However, Bethesda has been fairly good about updating the communities of Fallout 76 and The Elder Scrolls Online. It even helped with the remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, which released earlier this year. When it comes to Starfield, though, there’s a noticeable lack of communication. The last blog post on its website, for example, dates back to May.

There is hope on the horizon. Bethesda confirmed that it will be attending this year’s Gamescom in Germany next month. There’s a solid chance we’ll get a much-needed peek at what the developer has in store for the game in the near future. Any announcement would go a long way in restoking the fervor over the game near the second anniversary of its release.

Whether the second expansion is on the way or not, Starfield feels like a missed opportunity, passing Bethesda by. A strong foundation was built with the developer’s first new game series in over three decades. But it seems like modders and community creators are realizing its potential better than the people who made the game.

Creators deserve all the credit in the world for creating some awesome additions. Fans should go out of their way to check out some of these cool and affordable community creations if they miss exploring the deep reaches of space. But it doesn’t feel right to see Bethesda itself not leading the charge when it comes to new content. It would be great to see Bethesda turn this ship around sooner rather than later, so its biggest fans don’t feel forgotten.

Starfield is available now on PC and Xbox Series X|S.