The Fallout 76 redemption tour rages on this summer. Following the addition of the iconic radioactive ghoul as a playable class for the first time in the series, the post-apocalyptic MMORPG will see the grand debut of a genre-favorite side activity. The best part? Players won’t have to wait very long to take part.

The next big update for Fallout 76, appropriately titled “Gone Fission,” drops June 3 and will add fishing to the long list of the game’s wasteland activities. The free update will add a new questline that guides players towards securing their first fishing rod. The new item type will allow them to seek the perfect, meditative angling spot in the murky waters of Appalachia, and fish until their heart's content.

This new mechanic won’t just be about the chill vibes on the radioactive waterfronts of West Virginia. Bethesda says there will be a variety of common fish to seek out throughout the game’s massive open world, region-specific “Local Legends,” and elusive limited-time catches that will only appear in the wasteland once a month. Players can cast their lines wherever they can swim, according to Bethesda, and can choose from a variety of fishing rods and bait types. A player’s luck won’t just depend on their equipment either. They’ll also have to contend with how ever-changing weather conditions impact what they catch.

Fallout 76’s next update will add a fan-favorite feature RPG fans are typically obsessed with. Bethesda Game Studios

When players do catch fish, they’ll decide how to put their spoils to use.

“Fish can be eaten to restore a player’s health and hunger, or converted into Fish Bits and cooked into recipes for additional effects,” Bethesda said. “Players can also share a snack with Linda-Lee, the giant hermit crab of Fishermen's Rest, to receive a Legendary item.”

New fishing challenges will reward players with equipment upgrades and decorative items for their home base.

Fishing is a welcome, uncharacteristically cozy new addition to Fallout 76. In a world where unimaginable dangers lurk around every corner, trying to chew your face off, it’s pretty cool that there will now be a way to take the edge off.

It’s been an impressive crawl back to relevancy for Fallout 76. While the game launched as a buggy mess seven years ago, it’s currently one of the more popular Fallout games available right now. Particularly after the debut of the critically acclaimed television series last year, Fallout 76 has enjoyed a resurgence that its developers have capitalized on with a series of interesting updates. The game’s welcoming community has also helped keep new players engaged in the multiplayer looter shooter.

It’s a pretty good time for Fallout fans. Not only is Fallout 76 hitting its stride, but we now know that the show’s second season will premiere in December. Even cooler is that the show will bring characters to the Mojave Wasteland and the sinful fan-favorite city of New Vegas.

Fallout 76 is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.