We already know that Star Wars Outlaws’ protagonist Kay Vess will cross paths with her fair share of familiar icons during her planet-hopping, crime-filled adventure. But developer Massive Entertainment just promised even more cameos from fan favorites in Outlaws’ post-launch content — including one of the most charismatic and problematic scoundrels in the galaxy.

Star Wars Outlaws will get two story packs for those who buy the game’s season pass or Gold Edition. The first of these expansions, titled Wild Card, will feature the notorious gambler turned hero of the Rebellion. That’s right, we’re getting Lando Calrissian. Meanwhile, the game’s second expansion, A Pirate’s Fortune, will see Kay mix it up with galactic pirate and jokester Hondo Ohnaka.

As exciting as it’ll be to see Lando again, his big return already happened in the divisive final entry of the Skywalker Saga. Hondo Ohnaka on the other hand, hasn’t been heard from since the season finale of Star Wars: Rebels in 2018. Like Cad Bane, Ahsoka, and the crew of The Ghost, he’s also the latest Star Wars character to make the jump from the critically acclaimed animated series.

Ohnaka’s first appearance was in Star Wars: The Clone Wars as the leader of a semi-successful group of pirates operating in the galaxy’s Outer Rim. He famously kidnapped Count Dooku, Anakin Skywalker, and Obi-Wan Kenobi hoping to get a huge payout from either side of the Clone Wars.

Ohnaka's role as a tweener playing both sides of a galactic conflict for profit made him one of the show’s most interesting and nuanced villains. His signature sense of humor and flashes of honorable behavior elevated him to fan-favorite status.

Ubisoft hasn’t confirmed if legendary voice actor Jim Cummings will reprise the role. The August 5 reveal was also mum on the specifics of Ohnaka’s appearance, only saying that he “is looking to settle old scores with a ruthless gang of pirates.”

With Outlaws taking place after The Empire Strikes Back, we know that Ohnaka has already aligned himself with the Rebels once before. It will be interesting to see if settling old scores means Hondo’s still helping the good guys years after Ezra Bridger’s disappearance.

The Wild Card story pack is set to release sometime this Fall. A Pirate’s Fortune will be released next Spring. In addition to the new story missions, players will receive wearable cosmetics with each content drop.

Outlaws’ Season Pass is included in both the $110 Gold Edition and the $130 Ultimate Edition. Ubisoft+ subscribers will also get access to the game’s season pass.

Star Wars Outlaws launches on August 30 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.