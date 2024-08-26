The first-ever open-world Star Wars game is almost upon us. Set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, Star Wars Outlaws takes players on another adventure with galactic stakes, as Kay Vess faces one of the world’s largest crime bosses, Sliro. Once the game arrives, fans will get a chance to surf outer space, watch film-like never-before-seen cinematics, and speed across the surface of some brand-new Star Wars planets. So when exactly can you start playing?

If you’re wondering about the release date and time for Star Wars Outlaws (or the game’s Early Access), we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to dive in as soon as possible.

What is the Star Wars Outlaws release date?

Star Wars fans won’t have to wait too much longer. Developer Ubisoft has Outlaws scheduled for a global release on Friday, August 30, 2024.

What is the Star Wars Outlaws release time?

In Star Wars Outlaws, players control Kay Vess, an outlaw in the mold of Han Solo. Ubisoft

For those with a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X or S, the game will unlock at 12 am your local time. As for PC gamers, the release time is a bit more varied, so depending on where you live, you may even be able to access the title starting on August 29.

It’s worth noting that Star Wars Outlaws will be available on the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft store on PC, but not on Steam.

Here’s what time the PC version of Star Wars Outlaws unlocks across the world:

North America, West Coast: August 29 at 9 p.m. PT

North America, Central: August 29 at 10 p.m. CT

North America, East Coast: August 30 at 12 a.m. ET

U.K.: August 29 at 11 p.m. BST

Europe: August 30 at 12 a.m. CEST

Japan: August 29 at 11 p.m. JST

Australia: August 30 at 12 a.m. AET

More times can be found on this graphic below.

Can you preload Star Wars Outlaws?

Yes, you can preload Outlaws. The times and dates for when you can do so differ, but by the time of publication, versions of the game on PC and Xbox Series X are already available to preload. If you’re playing on PlayStation, you’ll be able to preload the title on August 28, starting at 12 am local time.

Outlaws features a wide array of familiar alien races, like the Mon Calamari, and a handful of brand new ones. Ubisoft

Star Wars Outlaws early access release date and time

Early birds can start playing Outlaws on August 27, but you’ll need to have purchased either the Gold Edition for $109.99, the Ultimate Edition for $129.99, or subscribe to Ubisoft Plus. That’s a three-day head start on everyone else.

Those who shelled out extra will get to play Outlaws at 12 am local time on PS5 or Xbox. PC gamers still get a wider range of start times. The Gold Edition contains an extra season pass and cosmetics, while the Ultimate Edition nets you even more stuff including a digital art book and more cosmetics for Kay Vess and her vessels.

Here’s what time the early access PC version of Star Wars Outlaws releases across the world:

North America, West Coast: August 26 at 9 p.m. PT

North America, Central: August 26 at 10 p.m. CT

North America, East Coast: August 27 at 12 a.m. ET

U.K.: August 26 at 11 p.m. BST

Europe: August 27 at 12 a.m. CEST

Japan: August 26 at 11 p.m. JST

Australia: August 27 at 12 a.m. AET