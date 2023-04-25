Here's Exactly When You Can Play the Epic Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The long-awaited sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is finally here. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor follows the Jedi Knight Cal, the protagonist of the first game, as he continues fighting for survival in the post-Order 66 era when the Empire is at its most powerful. Respawn’s latest Star Wars project is off to a promising start with glowing previews, with some likening it to the Empire Strikes Back of Star Wars games.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launch, including its release time, file size, and the pre-order bonuses you can still get.

When Is the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Release Time?

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launch times depend on the time zone. Electronic Arts

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches on April 28, 2023, in most time zones, but not all of them. Thankfully, publisher EA has provided a convenient map of the different launch times. It’s the same launch time across the globe, which means calculating the time for your particular time zone.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches at 12:00 a.m. Eastern, a.k.a. 9:00 p.m. Pacific on April 27, 2023, and so on.

What Is the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor File Size?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor demands at least 155 GB of storage for PC, which is nearly three times the size of Fallen Order. Other platforms have slightly different sizes but don’t differ significantly. According to PlayStation Game Size, Jedi: Survivor will take about 147 GB of storage for PlayStation 5. Meanwhile, the Xbox Store listing claims that it only needs 134 GB for Xbox Series X|S under the “More” section.

PC: 155 GB

155 GB PlayStation 5: 147 GB

147 GB Xbox Series X|S: 134 GB

Note that the size will be slightly larger because of the day one patch.

Is There a Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Day One Patch?

Yes, EA confirmed in its Star Wars Jedi: Survivor FAQ that a day-one patch would be required to play the game.

Those with physical copies need to connect to the internet to download the patch before playing. However, if you buy the game from a digital storefront, it will automatically download with the patch already installed.

Is There a Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Pre-Load?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-loads should be available by April 26. Electronic Arts

Yes, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is available to pre-load as of April 25. These are the following times that pre-loads will become available depending on the platform:

Steam: April 25 at 11 a.m. Eastern

April 25 at 11 a.m. Eastern EA App: April 25 at 11 a.m. Eastern

April 25 at 11 a.m. Eastern PlayStation: April 26 at 12 a.m. Eastern

April 26 at 12 a.m. Eastern Xbox: April 26 at 12 a.m. Eastern

What Are the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Pre-Order Bonuses?

Here’s a look at all of the items in the “Jedi Survival” Cosmetic Pack. Electronic Arts

Every Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-order comes with a Obi-Wan Kenobi-inspired “Jedi Survival” Cosmetic Pack. You can’t get the bundle after launch, even if you order the Deluxe Edition.

The “Jedi Survival'' Cosmetic Pack includes the:

“Hermit” Cosmetic

“Hermit” Lightsaber Set

“Combustion” Blaster Set

These are purely cosmetic items, so they don’t give payers an advantage in gameplay.