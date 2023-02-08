Splatoon 3 Gets More Ink in a New Expansion Pass — What to Know

Splatoon 3 is getting a paid expansion, as revealed during the February 8, 2023, Nintendo Direct. The DLC, known as the Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass, will come in two waves, including Inkopolis and Side Order. This is typical for the series, which is no stranger to post-launch content. While we don’t know everything about the Expansion Pass yet, Nintendo did give us a few nuggets of information during the recent Direct. The company still has plenty to reveal, but in the meantime, here’s what we know about the upcoming Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass.

When is the Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass Release Date?

The Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass is broken down into two waves, and the first one, Inkopolis, will launch in spring 2023, so that’s any time between late March and early June. Side Order doesn’t have a release date just yet, though we’ll likely learn more in the coming weeks and months.

Is there a Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass Trailer?

The Expansion Pass’ reveal trailer, which was shown during the Nintendo Direct, is over 3 minutes of Splatoon 3 goodness, with plenty to look forward to. While the Inkopolis portion of the Expansion Pass was shorn more, Nintendo did tease Side Order a little at the end.

What are the Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass Features?

Inkopolis is the first wave of the Expansion Pass, which features callbacks to the original Splatoon game. Nintendo

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass, but Nintendo did give us a decent look at Inkopolis. This portion of the DLC is inspired by the original Splatoon game, and even includes some of the same shops, characters, and hub world. The shops here contain weapons and other gear for you to buy, as well as additional Salmon Run and Table Turf Battle content. Plus, the main hub area will feature performances from the Squid Sisters: Callie and Marie.

Nintendo will no doubt offer more information about Inkopolis ahead of its release this spring.

As for Side Order, Nintendo didn’t show much. It looks completely different from the main game’s aesthetic, with a washed-out art style that’s almost creepy. This wave is much more mysterious and doesn’t have a release date just yet, though it seems like it could be a major departure for the series.