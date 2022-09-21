Splatoon 3 gives players more options for inking than ever before, with a wealth of weapons, abilities, modes, and more. While weapons are all grouped into different types, there are over 50 individual options in the game, which can make it hard to choose what to spend your time with. Like with most shooters, you’ll obviously want to experiment and see what weapons feel the best for your own playstyle, but there are still a handful of weapons that stand out as better than the rest. Here are our picks for the seven best weapons in Splatoon 3.

07 Tri-Stinger The Tri-Stinger is the latest precision weapon to be added. Nintendo The Tri-Stinger is one of two new weapons in Splatoon 3, and it can be deadly in the right hands. On top of base damage, its three projectiles explode a few seconds after impact, so you can devastate the enemy team with good planning. The catch, of course, is that the weapon has a very high skill ceiling and you’ll need to put in a lot of practice to really get the hang of it.

06 Bamboozler 14 Mk 1 The Bamboozler packs a bigger punch than any other Charger weapon. Nintendo Chargers have always been the most difficult weapons to use in Splatoon, but can also easily be the most deadly. Splatoon’s equivalent of a sniper, the Bamboozler is second to none in terms of range and instant damage. The Bamboozler is the best of the best when it comes to Chargers, but because you need to have precise aim it’s much harder to use than other weapons, which is why it isn’t higher.

05 Range Blaster The Range Blaster is great at inking turf and crowd control. Nintendo The Range Blaster is easily the best Blaster type in Splatoon 3, and that’s because it has more range but still packs all the power. The Range Blaster is explosive, to say the least, and is a fantastic choice if you want to focus on inking turf rather than targeting enemy players.

04 Flingza Roller Rollers are generally used for inking turf, but the Flingza has better ranged than most for melee attacks. Nintendo Rollers are quite different from the rest of the weapons in Splatoon 3, and the Flingza Roller is easily the quickest and easiest to use of the bunch. Players using rollers generally focus on getting turf, but the Flingza isn’t quite as heavy as others so you can quickly switch to ranged attacks for defense if you need to.

03 N-Zap ‘85 The N-Zap is a throwback to the classic NES Zapper peripheral. Nintendo The shooter weapon type is the very heart of Splatoon, so it’s little wonder some of the Shooter type weapons are the best in the game. While the N-Zap has plenty of nostalgia packed in, it’s also just an extremely balanced weapon that should be easy for anyone to use. The N-Zap has great range, a very high rate of fire, and a good ink supply. Look no further if you need a good weapon.

02 Splatana Wiper It’s taken three games to get a Katana-type weapon in Splatoon, but it doesn’t disappoint. Nintendo The Splatana Wiper might seem like other melee weapons at first, but it handily beats out the others with its range and power. The Splatana shoots ink out straight ahead and can be used both vertically and horizontally. Splatanas are fast and versatile weapons, and the Splatana Wiper is easily the best of the bunch.

01 Glooga Dualies Dualies are some of the fastest and most versatile weapons in the game. Nintendo Dualies have the fastest firing rate of all weapons, but they usually lack range. Usually is the key word, as the Glooga Dualies sport great mid-range damage. Dualies also have the advantage of letting you dodge by pressing the B button, which then bumps up your firing rate for a few seconds. In the right hands, the Glooga Dualies can be the most deadly weapon in Splatoon 3.

Splatoon 3 is currently available on Nintendo Switch.