Here’s exactly how long it takes to beat Soul Hackers 2

Soul Hackers is back in 2022, baby. Atlus’ latest installment to the sleeping series is coming later this August. Most Soul Hackers 2 reviews agree that it’s an enjoyable but imperfect “sequel” to the original title. It definitely won’t take as long as the 100-plus hour runtime of Persona 5. Many reviews, including our own, cite a shorter runtime than Atlus’ typical Shin Megami Tensei spinoff.

So, how much time can you expect to spend playing Soul Hackers 2? Here’s how long it takes to beat turn-based cyberpunk JRPG and the possible variations you might want to consider.

How long does it take to beat Soul Hackers 2?

Ringo’s about to sic a stacked party of demons on these enemies. Atlus

It takes about 30 hours to finish Soul Hackers 2.

The length varies depending on how many side quests and optional dungeon crawls you do. However, if you focus on the main plot with only a few detours, it will take about 30 hours. Our reviewer even finished it in 25 hours. My playthrough took between 30 and 40 hours, because I dabbled in side quests and fought more random encounters than were probably necessary. Meanwhile, IGN’s reviewer finished the game in 60 hours.

The Soul Matrix consists of optional dungeons that let you learn more about optional party members and find materials to upgrade your team’s stats. If you’re looking to maximize your time with the game, you’ll be spending a lot of it there.

Soul Hackers 2 doesn’t divide its story into chapters or episodes. There are notable arcs that separate pieces of the story, but they aren’t explicitly divided by the game in any way.

How optional are the side quests and Soul Matrix?

Go on. Spend a couple of hours collecting all the Jack Frost variants. Atlus

Very optional. I played through most of the game without doing much of either. Side quests sometimes offer valuable rewards that you might have trouble finding on your own. However, many of them reward players with regular items you could find as easily in a store or dungeon.

The Soul Matrix can unlock passive abilities for your allies, and in some ways takes the place of social links in the Persona series. Ringo also gets to know each of her allies from the memories you see inside the Matrices.

What about the Soul Hackers 2 DLC?

Atlus announced Soul Hackers 2 DLC, including booster packs, cosmetics, and a bonus story arc. Some of the items are also available in the Digital Deluxe Edition for $10 more, and the Premium Edition for $30 more.

These DLC packs are available to buy separately from the base game. Prices are as follows:

Booster Item Pack - $4.99

Bonus Story Arc: Lost Numbers - $9.99

Bonus Demon Pack - $12.99

Costume & BGM Pack - $12.99

Booster packs and cosmetics are nothing new for Atlus RPGs. However, the fact that there’s a whole other story and dungeon hidden in a $10 purchase (on top of a $60 game) has proven to be controversial among fans who feel this “bonus” content shouldn’t require an additional purchase.

The Lost Numbers Story Arc focuses on a new Devil Summoner named Nana and her search for her dad. Her story arc also unlocks a new dungeon called Hachigaya Training Field, which supposedly includes the “most harrowing, punishing boss fight” in the game.

We haven’t had a chance to play the Lost Numbers DLC, so we don’t know how much time it’ll add to your playthrough just yet.