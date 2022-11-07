Here’s exactly how long it takes to beat Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers is the most unique adventure the blue blur has seen in years, shifting the focus from arcade action to more open-world-style exploration. Because of that, Sonic Frontier’s progression is entirely different from the rest of the series as the game isn’t split up into different levels, but rather a series of open-ended islands. With this bold new direction for the Sonic series, most players will obviously be wondering how long the experience might take, especially compared to other recent entries like Sonic Forces. We’ll cover everything you need to know about Sonic Frontier’s playtime, post-game, potential DLC, and more.

How long does it take to beat Sonic Frontiers?

Sonic Frontiers’ gameplay loop is hugely focused on exploration. Sega

Because of Sonic Frontiers’ open-ended format, your playtime with the game can vary wildly depending on how much you plan to do. Our own review playthrough clocked in at roughly 25 hours, spending a decent amount of time collecting items, fishing, finding optional conversations, and fighting enemies. If you’re looking to simply mainline the story, you can likely get through Sonic Frontiers in 12-15 hours.

On the other side of things, if you’re someone that wants to reveal every piece of every map and level Sonic up all the way, you can likely sink 30-50 hours into Sonic Frontiers.

How many islands and missions are in Sonic Frontiers?

On each island you’ll need to gather the seven Chaos Emeralds and take on a massive boss. Sega

Sonic Frontiers is split up into five different islands, although the first three are quite a bit larger than the last two, with the fourth island really only consisting of a handful of challenges. Below you can find the names of each island.

Ares Island

Chaos Island

Rhea Island

Ouranos Island

Kronos Island

Scattered across each island are a handful of portals that take you to bite-sized missions that feel more like classic Sonic, although you’ll need Gear items to unlock each one. The first three islands have seven portals, while the fifth and final one has nine. This means there are a total of 30 different missions you can undertake in Sonic Frontiers.

Does Sonic Frontiers have post-game content?

Beating the game will let you play through the arcade-style missions at your leisure. Sega

This one is a little tricky, as the answer is Sonic Frontiers, sort of, has post-game content. While you won’t unlock anything new on the islands, beating the game does unlock “Arcade Mode” in the main menu, letting you instantly play any of the 30 missions from the game, even the ones you didn’t end up unlocking during the story

Sonic Frontiers doesn’t currently feature any kind of New Game Plus, but you can reload your save after beating the game to continue playing and collect any items you may have missed.

Will Sonic Frontiers have DLC?

Sonic Frontier’s first DLC brings a Monster Hunter crossover. Sega

At the moment, Sega has only announced one piece of free DLC for Sonic Frontiers, a collaboration with the Monster Hunter franchise. This DLC launches on November 14 and adds on two Monster Hunter-themed outfits and a cooking minigame to help boost Sonic’s stats. It’s overall a rather small addition to the game, but it's possible Sonic Frontiers could get more DLC in the future. Sega typically adds at least a couple of post-launch DLC to each game, and the previous game, Sonic Forces, received a selection of cosmetic add-ons as well as a new story chapter for Shadow the Hedgehog.

Sonic Frontiers will be released on November 8 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.