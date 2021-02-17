Everything we know about the Mythra and Pyra in Smash Ultimate

Xenoblade 2 characters are to Smash! At the start of February 17's highly anticipated 50-minute Nintendo Direct, Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 were confirmed. This 2-in-1 fighter will be part of the next major update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as the fourth character in Fighter Pass 2 and the 79th character in the game overall.

As we approach the end of DLC of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, each new character is an exciting event for Nintendo Switch owners. The addition of Pyra and Mythra shows that Nintendo still has no problem subverting expectations when it comes to new characters. This is what we know about them so far.

Is there a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Pyra and Mythra trailer?

The trailer for Pyra and Mythra in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available on its own on YouTube, though it was part of a larger Nintendo Direct. It starts with a funny bait and switch that makes you think that it's teasing a Xenoblade 2 sequel. It also surprises revealing that not just Pyra, but Mythra is playable as well. Check it out for yourself below:

Is there a release date for Pyra and Mythra in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

Nintendo has confirmed that the characters will be released in March . This gap is typical of Nintendo, which usually reveals DLC fighters close to their launch with no release date before revealing their release time in a presentation solely dedicated to the new fighter.

We can probably expect this new character to join the fight sometime in early March. This means there's only about a two-month gap between Sephiroth and these new characters, which is fairly short when you consider the 5 months between Byleth and Min-Min and the four months between Min-Min and Steve from Minecraft. Sakurai and co. appear to be on a shorter cadence for DLC releases now, so hopefully, we learn about the next by April or May!

Who are Pyra and Mythra?

Pyra and Mythra are two of the main characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 2. They are both Aegis, or Legendary Blades that can be wielded by the game's main protagonist Rex. Rex has been a highly requested character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate but is only in the game as a Mii fighter costume.

Nintendo subverts expectations by including Pyra and Mythra instead, even more so considering they are a 2-in-1 fighter. That means that this is technically just 1 new fighter, but players can switch between them at any time during a fight. It's similar to how Zelda and Shiek worked in older Smash Bros. games.

When will we learn more about Pyra and Mythra in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

As mentioned, Nintendo holds long, dedicated presentations for each new Smash Bros. DLC fighter. During this presentation, which should be announced soon, Sakurai will break down the character's move set and everything we can expect from the character.

We'll also learn about the major changes coming to the game in the net big update, and the next batch of Mii Fighter costumes. Stay tuned, the date of this presentation hasn't been revealed just yet!